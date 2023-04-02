In his second performance of the night, Lil Yachty shared “Drive Me Crazy,” a standout track from Let’s Start Here on the Saturday Night Live stage.

Once again, joined by his all-women backing band, Yachty brought out Diana Gordon, who flawlessly sang the song’s intro. Yachty, dressed in jeans, a blue-stripped button-down shirt, and a large fur trapper hat, delivered soft, soothing vocals, as he sang the song’s second verse and chorus.

This performance was more vibrant than Yachty’s first of the night, as the stage was lit up with a background of clouds in the blue sky. Yachty, Gordon, and the band all maintained their rockstar energy.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Yachty revealed that he initially felt anxious about sharing his earlier music with the world. But since making a pivot to psychedelic rock sounds with Let’s Start Here, he feels a lot more confident.

“I was always kind of nervous to put out music, but now I’m on some other sh*t,” Yachty says. “It was a lot of self-assessing and being very real about not being happy with where I was musically, knowing I’m better than where I am. Because the sh*t I was making did not add up to the sh*t I listened to.”

You can watch the performance of “Drive Me Crazy” above.