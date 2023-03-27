A couple weeks ago, it was revealed that Lil Yachty will be the musical guest on the April 1 episode of Saturday Night Live, joining the program alongside host Quinta Brunson. Now, SNL has offered a clearer look at what their April slate will look like by unveiling more upcoming musical guests. Today, they revealed that Molly Shannon and Jonas Brothers are set for the April 8 episode, while Ana de Armas and Karol G are gearing up for April 15.

April shows!!! pic.twitter.com/6uXWIDLGLT — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 27, 2023

The upcoming episodes will mark the debut appearances of Brunson, de Armas, Karol G, and Lil Yachty. Shannon, of course, was an SNL cast member from 1995 to 2001 and also hosted an episode in 2007. Meanwhile, Jonas Brothers previously performed on the show in 2009 and 2019.

Karol G is fresh off the February release of her album Mañana Será Bonito, her first No. 1 album in the US (and the first all-Spanish-language album by a woman to ever top the Billboard 200). She’s also one of this year’s Lollapalooza headliners.

Meanwhile, Jonas Brothers are in the midst of continuing their comeback that started with their No. 1 2019 album Happiness Begins. Their sixth album, dubbed The Album, is set for May 12, and the trio just played a five-night Broadway residency earlier this month. They also recently recruited superfan and White Lotus favorite Haley Lu Richardson to star in their “Wings” video.