The hip-hop community, unfortunately, has dealt with some significant losses over the past few years, including Juice WRLD, who died in 2019. The later rapper has been given his flowers time and time again since his passing, and Lil Yachty tried to do the same during a recent stop on Tyler The Creator’s Chromakopia: The World Tour. But, it didn’t go as planned.

At the Washington DC show on April 1 (as Complex notes), Yachty tried to have a moment of silence for Juice. But, during it, a fan shouted, and Yachty didn’t like that. He yelled at the fan to “shut the f*ck up,” asked the crew to turn the lights on so Yachty could identify the shouter, and once he did, he got the audience to boo the person (as seen in this video).

In a 2018 interview, Yachty said he had a collaborative project with Juice finished, although that has yet to see the light of day as of 2025. He also said of their joint track “Yacht Club,” “We got a bunch of songs just like that. We just be in the studio recording. We got hella songs together. This song was actually supposed to go on our tape. It’s crazy, the first song I had for my album was called ‘Knuck If You Buck’ and it’s hard. We just couldn’t find a session. My engineer was listening to my sh*t and told me, ‘I ain’t going to lie bro, ‘Yacht Club’ is hard.’ I trusted him and switched it.”