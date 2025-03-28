Tyler The Creator Rebukes Fan Backlash Over His ‘Hey Now’ Freestyle

Tyler The Creator and Nardwuar have reunited once again for the latest installment of their seemingly never-ending series of interviews, and as usual, the latest is a goldmine of Tyler quotes. One clip currently making the rounds online sees Tyler addressing fan backlash to his “That Guy” freestyle over Kendrick Lamar’s GNX standout “Hey Now.” (You can watch that here.)

In short, Tyler would like it if non-hip-hop heads kept out of hip-hop discourse online. Here’s how he put it:

I saw someone say, “How Tyler just gonna take Kendrick’s song right after it comes out, and do the same flow over the same beat.” And I’m like, “Damn, that’s somebody else who did not grow up listening to rap or hip-hop.” ‘Cause if you grew up listening to rap or hip-hop, you know that’s normal… You should have to do a survey and show your ID before you could say sh*t on the internet — ’cause folks be saying dumb sh*t.

He also gave a parting shot: “And I gassed that ‘Hey Now’ sh*t, that sh*t stupid,” he boasted. “Stop playing with him.”

Tyler has never shied away from speaking his mind, from telling fans to stop asking “weird” questions to warning them that chanting song titles at his shows is pretty much pointless.

You can watch Tyler’s full interview with Nardwuar above.