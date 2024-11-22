Back in 2019, a Nicki Minaj and Juice WRLD track titled “Girl With The Blonde Hair” was leaked online. Following Juice WRLD’s tragic death, the collaboration fell by the wayside until now. Today (November 22), the record has officially been released as part of Minaj’s commemorative The Pinkprint (Tenth Anniversary) drop.

Renamed “Arctic Tundra,” the track is a delightful blast from the past. Juice WRLD’s signature melodic cadence previously heard on the leak seems to be untempered with. “I f*ck the blunt up / then f*ck your momma / My VVS cold like an arctic tundra / The .40 on me, woah, you don’t want no problems / And you best proceed with some caution / This song for the girl with the blonde hair / Suck me up good, give me Becky, like yeah,” sings the late musician.

Although this posthumous collaboration follows “All Girls Are The Same 2 (Insecure),” during an exchange with a fan on X (Twitter) Minaj has been sitting on this record for a while.

“Written/recorded before I was preggers,” she wrote.

With Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 – The Hiatus slated to hit streaming platforms on December 13, fans wonder if there is another archival goodie on the way.

Listen to “Arctic Tundra” above.

The Pinkprint (Tenth Anniversary) is out now via Republic. Find more information here.