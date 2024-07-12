Detroit rapper Veeze and Alabama rapper Rylo Rodriguez have a promising 2024 year ahead of them, and their new collaboration “F*cked A Fan” is a great sign of what’s to come. The duo originally teased the track back in February and it was met with immediate praise as fans begged for its release. Months later, the song is here complete with a matching visual that pairs well with the song’s flashy and boisterous feel. The visual captures Veeze and Rylo boasting about their fulfilled fantasies as they rap in front of their Tesla Cyber Trucks and play basketball on a nearby court. Lil Baby also makes an appearance in the video, bringing his modified red and black Cyber Truck to the car show.

The new song and video follows a bit of work from the rappers in 2024. It follows Veeze’s “Pop Yo Sh*t” track which served as his first official release of the year while Rylo’s recent work placed him beside 42 Dugg as well as YTB Fatt on a pair of tracks: “In The Air” and “Pretty Air.” Veeze and Rylo’s 2023 years were both impressive and both rappers shined with their albums, Been One and Ganger, respectively.

You can watch the video for “F*cked A Fan” above.