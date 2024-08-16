Lil Yacthy has taken a hiatus from social media, but not from the booth. Today (August 16), two of the “Hate Me” rapper’s latest collaborations hit streaming platforms.

As an added bonus, Lil Yachty’s joint track with Veeze, “Sorry Not Sorry,” arrived with an official video presented by Lyrical Lemonade.

The moody visual — co-directed by AMD and Little Miles — has one purpose: to show both recording artists in their elements. As Veeze enjoys a double-cup drink, he lists off what he’s being able to accomplish with his fame.

“I done popped out, feelin’ like Odd Future, Tyler, the Creator my Luis / Them boys ain’t smoked like five opps, that’s a whole pack of loose-leaf / This eighth came straight from auntie / We pink slip boys, no car lease / My cup all pink like a Barbie / I’m sorry, not sorry like Beyoncé,” raps Veeze.

In his verse, Lil Yachty puts up what Veeze laid down in the record’s opening. “I got seven homes filled with clothes, Sauce on the way in this b*tch / I ain’t talkin’ ’bout no TV shows, but I still got Bear in this bitch / I had to figure it out the hard way, no, I don’t care, lil’ b*tch / I never talk sh*t online, but check it in real life, I’ll never struggle again / I done helped out my mans / I put my mom in a brand new Benz,” raps Yachty.

He makes it clear that he hears on the online chatter, but frankly he just doesn’t care.

Watch Lil Yachty and Veeze’s official video for “Sorry Not Sorry” above.