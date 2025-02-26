Little Simz’s big 2025 is here.

The rapper has announced a new album, Lotus, the title of which is meant to embody “renewal and growth, mirroring her evolving artistry and the album’s thematic voyage through life’s intricate phases,” according to a press release.

Little Simz also shared the video for tense first single “Flood,” which features Obongjayar and Moonchild Sanelly and production from Miles Clinton James. “Not the type that would trip off nostalgia / Told lies but my silence is louder,” the Coldplay collaborator raps over a percussive beat. “Spend nuff, but my finances louder / I’m not the type to abuse all my power.”

You can watch the video for “Flood” above.

This June, Little Simz is also curating the 30th edition of Meltdown, the U.K.’s longest-running artist-curated music festival held at London’s Southbank Centre. “Little Simz’ ability to forge new genre-defying ideas and her ambition to inspire the next generation of creators aligns with what the Southbank Centre’s artistic programme and vision stands for,” Southbank Centre head of contemporary music Jane Beese said. The festival lineup will be announced at a later date, but you can check out the Lotus album cover below.