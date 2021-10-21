Obongojayar is a London-based, Nigeria-born afro-futurist singer that’s starting to climb in the ranks. The raspy vocalist was most recently featured on Little Simz’s single and desperado-esque video for “Point And Kill”. His 2020 EP, Which Way Is Forward? showcases a rising talent who culls masterfully from elements of dancehall, afrobeat, trip-hop, and future jazz.

He has a debut LP on the horizon, which hasn’t been officially announced, but the video for the lead single, “Message In A Hammer” just dropped and it would make Hype Williams proud. Directed by Rollo Jackson, it pits Obongjayar as the driver of a wretched mob boss who has abducted someone close to him. The blue and red lighting in the clip, which feels more like a short film, helps paint the picture of a tale of vengeance, with a dynamite performance from the laser-focused singer who’ll stop at nothing for justice.

“‘Message In a Hammer’ is about fight, and fighting against the powers that take and steal and rob from us, and calling them by their name — thieves and murderers,” Obongjayar said in a statement. It’s a can’t miss clip and foreshadows more fiery material to come.

Obongjayar heads out on tour with Little Simz next year, as well as a short European headlining tour of his own, with dates for the latter below.

4/20/2022 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

4/22/2022 April – London, UK @ Venue TBA

4/23/2022 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

4/24/2022 – Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade

4/26/2022 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

4/27/2022 – Manchester, UK @ BOTW

4/29/2022 – Paris, France @ Point Ephémère

4/30/2022 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

5/01/2022- Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

5/03/2022 – Berlin, Germany @ Lido