Although Little Simz has had a relatively quiet 2024 — at least, in comparison to the monstrous years previous — the Islington native reeled off a few high-profile collaborations in the last 12 months. In May, she joined K-pop star RM on his solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, following up the next month with fellow Brit Sampha on his new project, LAHAI. In August, she appeared on Coldplay’s “We Pray.” And now, she closes out the year with a boastful single, “Hello, Hi,” to remind listeners she’s still making moves and foreshadow a strong 2025.

In somewhat of a departure for the genre-mixing, trend-avoidant rapper, Simz employs a mellow drill beat on “Hello, Hi,” reeling off a boastful list of achievement and acquisitions, from her undisputable rap skills, to the luxury goods they’ve helped her purchase. “SS Simz ’25, you ain’t never seen this season / Takin’ it to another level this year and I got every reason,” she vows. She also hard-launches her relationship (“Let her cook, but my man is a Michelin-star chef”), deplores the state of the rap business (“They make it to the top, then add water and dilute”), and does some high-end spending (“Yes, I am the illest, in Cartier, spendin’ my shillings / Sis said, ‘Why do you buy this stuff?,’ I just like it, innit?”). 2025 is looking like a good year.

Listen to Little Simz’s “Hello, Hi” above.