In June, Coldplay kicked off the rollout for their tenth studio album, Moon Music, with the single “Feels Like I’m Falling In Love,” signaling the evolution of their ongoing Music Of The Spheres project. Today, they kept the ball rolling — pun intended — with another new single.

“We Pray” is an operatic, epic-sounding anthem that finds Coldplay and guest artists Little Simz and Burna Boy reflecting on their hopes for the future and fears of the present, manifesting greatness amid adversity. Palestinian-Chilean musician Elyanna and Argentine singer Tini also make vocal appearances, and are spotlighted with individual versions of the track among five different versions released today.

All five versions of “We Pray” are available on the 12″ vinyl single, including an exclusive “Live At Glastonbury” recording which can only be found on the vinyl. Each LP is also made from 100% recycled plastic bottles — nine per record — addressing complaints of wasteful practices in the recording industry with a sustainable alternative.

While on their Music Of The Spheres Tour, Coldplay debuted a previously unreleased song in Rome, showed some love to sad Swifties in Düsseldorf, Germany (and again in Vienna after her tour stops were canceled by a terrorist plot) took steps to reduce the band’s environmental impact, and offered fans a chance to appear on Moon Music.

You can listen to “We Pray” above.

Moon Music is out 10/4 via Atlantic. Find more information here.