Little Simz Lets Love Set Her ‘Free’ With A Soulful New Single

Just about a month ago (give or take a day), Little Simz announced the forthcoming release of her sixth studio album Lotus with the single “Flood.” Today, the British rapper released the second single, the dreamily soulful “Free.”

Like plenty of Simz’s songs to date, the track’s an introspective look at the term “love,” with Simz taking on multiple meanings of the word past just the usual romantic context it’s most often used in. “I think that love is forgiving yourself,” she muses. “I think that love is offering your immediate help / I think that love is everything that we need in this world / I think the key is being honest and being yourself.”

Lotus arrives as Simz’s public profile is at its peak following collaborations with Coldplay and Sampha, as well as the three-year build from her last album, No Thank You.

Unfortunately, she’s also in the middle of a legal battle with former producer Inflo, whom she recently sued for $2.2 million (or £1.7 million) which he borrowed from her and never paid back. Maybe this explains the cancellation of her 2022 North American tour.

Listen to Little Simz’s new single “Free” up top.

Lotus is due on 5/9 via AWAL Recordings. You can find more info here.