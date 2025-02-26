Last year, When We Were Young festival organizers faced backlash after being slammed by All-American Rejects. But considering how fast When We Were Young 2025 sold out, in the eyes of emo music lovers the dusk-up is water under a bridge. Today (February 25), promoters are returned the love.
Over on Instagram, When We Were Young organizers announced the festival has been extended with a second date. Now, When We Were Young 2025 will be held on both October 18 and 19 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Although the date is new, organizers have not made any changes to the lineup.
As shown on the updated festival flyer (view below), Blink-182, Panic! At The Disco, Weezer, Avril Lavigne, and The Offspring are all onboard for the second show.
The presale for When We Were Young 2025’s second date will begin on Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. PT. Find more information here. Continue below to view the full lineup.
When We Were Young 2025 Lineup
Panic! At The Disco
Blink-182
Weezer
Avril Lavigne
The Offspring
All Time Low
The Used
Knocked Loose
The Gaslight Anthem
Bad Religion
Yellowcard
Ice Nine Kills
Motionless In White
I Prevail
Beartooth
Simple Plan
Kublai Khan TX
The Plot In You
Mayday Parade
Loathe
The Cab
Taking Back Sunday
Asking Alexandria
PVRIS
Jack’s Mannequin
The Story So Far
Alexisonfire
We Came As Romans
Story Of The Year
Sleeping With Sirens
Breathe Carolina
We The Kings
Letlive
Plain White T’s
Destroy Boys
Sunami
Crown The Empire
The Amity Affliction
Straylight Run
The Rocket Summer
Don Bronco
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
Taylor Acorn
The Summer Set
Holding Absence
The Movielife
Her Leather Jacket
Arm’s Length