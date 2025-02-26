Last year, When We Were Young festival organizers faced backlash after being slammed by All-American Rejects. But considering how fast When We Were Young 2025 sold out, in the eyes of emo music lovers the dusk-up is water under a bridge. Today (February 25), promoters are returned the love.

Over on Instagram, When We Were Young organizers announced the festival has been extended with a second date. Now, When We Were Young 2025 will be held on both October 18 and 19 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Although the date is new, organizers have not made any changes to the lineup.

As shown on the updated festival flyer (view below), Blink-182, Panic! At The Disco, Weezer, Avril Lavigne, and The Offspring are all onboard for the second show.

The presale for When We Were Young 2025’s second date will begin on Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. PT. Find more information here. Continue below to view the full lineup.