Lizzo is currently in the midst of her The Special Tour and she’s been putting on quite the show. In fact, SZA insists it’s the best one around: Last night, she tweeted, “Lizzo has the BEST show on earth . I cried . Pls go to a lizzo concert for your own mental health .”

This came after the two shared a touching social media exchange, with Lizzo writing, “SIZZO SUPREMACY. Thank you for making last night so SPECIAL @sza loml and friend 4L.” SZA replied, “No one like you on this earth and I’m so honored to call you my friend and SISTER love you more and more each day !!!! we don’t deserve u.”

As for what Lizzo was talking about, when Lizzo performed at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on November 19, SZA made a surprise appearance to join Lizzo on “Special.” This of course sparked rumors that the two have a new “Special” remix on the way. In terms of new music, what we do know is that we could be getting new SZA in the next few weeks, as she’s aiming to drop her new project, S.O.S., in December.

