Lizzo And North West Dance For TikTok Backstage At ‘The Special Tour’

Lizzo was joined on stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles by Cardi B and Missy Elliott on Friday night (November 18). SZA joined the party last night (November 19), but she also had a special guest backstage. North West, the nine-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, posted the adorable dance moment to her TikTok.

In a separate TikTok, North West chanted Lizzo’s name and took in the concert from her seats.

Ye probably isn’t pleased by this development, considering he claimed North West had a TikTok account “against my will” and inexcusably body-shamed Lizzo during his problematic October interview with Tucker Carlson.

Lizzo also generated FOMO on her TikTok by posting what appears to be a snippet from an unreleased “Special” remix featuring SZA. The two musical powerhouses have been friends since their formative years in Minneapolis.

But fear not, there will be more opportunities to experience Lizzo’s Special Tour. The recent Emmy winner announced a second North American leg, The Special 2our, for 2023. The bonus 17-date run will start in Knoxville, Tennessee, on April 21, 2023, and conclude in Palm Desert, California, on June 2, 2023. Uproxx cover star Latto is staying on as the tour opener.