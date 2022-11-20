Lizzo Los Angeles Special Tour 2022
Lizzo Appears To Tease A ‘Special’ Remix With SZA

Lizzo made her two-night Special Tour finale at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum especially special. She brought out Cardi B and Missy Elliott for performances of “Rumors” and “Tempo,” respectively, on Friday night (November 18), and then last night (November 19), SZA made a surprise appearance to seemingly debut a “Special” remix.

Lizzo fueled the rumor mill by posting a TikTok with SZA teasing what we can only assume (and hope) is their unreleased “Special” remix. “Guess what B*TCH?!” Lizzo captioned the 14-second snippet, in which she’s beaming next to her longtime friend and lip-syncing along to their angelic vocals.

Guess what BITCH?!

The North American leg of Lizzo’s Special Tour was initially scheduled to end with last night’s LA show, but she announced a second 2023 leg dubbed The Special 2our last week. Latto will remain her opener for the new dates.

SZA, meanwhile, will serve as the musical guest on the December 3 episode of Saturday Night Live. She revealed within her new Billboard cover story that S.O.S., her highly anticipated sophomore LP and followup to 2017’s groundbreaking Ctrl, is slated for a December release. Her single “Shirt” finally dropped in late October. Billboard‘s Luminate data source tracked 10.4 million on-demand official US streams within the song’s first three days.

Watch the cinematic “Shirt” video, co-starring Lakeith Stanfield, below.

Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

