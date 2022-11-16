SZA fans have been waiting a long time for her second album, S.O.S., but it looks like they’ll be having a merry Christmas this year. According to Billboard, the singer — who has been ambivalent about whether or not she even wants to be one — has settled on a December release date for the album, which will feature standout singles from the past year such as “Shirt” and “I Hate U.”

It will also feature, according to SZA, improved songwriting, as she was a “more carefree writer” on her beloved debut, CTRL, and has become more focused since. SZA also made an effort to explain why the process took longer than fans might have wanted. “I feel like music, in this capacity, I don’t see longevity,” she said. ” like to create, I like to write, I like to sing, and I like to share. But I don’t know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I’m supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me or for anybody. I’mma take a good swing at it, and I’mma give ’em my absolute best.”

Fans have speculated that the album is coming out next month ever since she was announced as the musical guest for the December 3 episode of Saturday Night Live. They also interpreted a possible easter egg in her video for “Shirt” as a clue to the release date. If it does turn out to be correct, SZA heads will be having a happy holiday, indeed.