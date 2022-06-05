Lizzo has never been one to back down from clapping back at a hater. It was just a couple of months ago that shot back at a person on Twitter who took issue with her being “allowed to get her BARE ASS on a plane” while “Olivia Cuplo former Ms Universe is forced to wear her boyfriends hoddie to fly Cabo.” In her response, Lizzo wrote, “Like what you see?” before directing them to the website of her Yitty Shapewear collection with Fabletics. This time around, Lizzo didn’t clap back at a specific person, but rather, her message was aimed at men who have used her name to insult women.

Dudes be ugly w no bitches talking bout “oK LiZzO” as an insult in girls comments… I’m beautiful rich & get immaculate dick… ISSA COMPLIMENT 💁🏾‍♀️ If u can’t make it past the cheeks ✨just say that✨ — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) June 4, 2022

“Dudes be ugly w no b*tches talking bout ‘oK LiZzO’ as an insult in girls comments,” she wrote in a tweet. “I’m beautiful rich & get immaculate d*ck… ISSA COMPLIMENT. If u can’t make it past the cheeks, just say that.” It’s unknown which post(s) sparked Lizzo’s message, but we do know that the “immaculate d*ck part of her message is in reference to her new boo. The two were spotted together at Los Angeles restaurant Craig’s on Valentine’s Day and she confirmed that she was still romantically involved with them during an April conversation with Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM series Radio Andy.

You can read Lizzo’s tweet above.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.