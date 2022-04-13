Just days before Lizzo is set to drop her much anticipated new single “About Damn Time,” the singer/rapper is making the rounds on Twitter. This time, for her outfit choice while boarding a flight.

Lizzo was recently photographed boarding a plane rocking a sports bra and leggings, part of her new Yitty Shapewear collection with Fabletics. The leggings, which didn’t hide much of the “Truth Hurts” singer’s backside, caused a stir on Twitter.

“So Lizzo’s allowed to get her BARE ASS on a plane & it’s fine but Olivia Cuplo former Ms Universe is forced to wear her boyfriends hoddie to fly Cabo cause it was ‘inappropriate’… we’re truly living in a clown world,” said one Twitter user.

So Lizzo’s allowed to get her BARE ASS on a plane & it’s fine but Olivia Cuplo former Ms Universe is forced to wear her boyfriends hoddie to fly Cabo cause it was “inappropriate”… we’re truly living in a clown world🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/ceR4GwIUif — thatstarwarsgirl77 (@thatstarwarsgrl) April 12, 2022

The Twitter user was referring to a situation in which Cuplo was attempting to board a plane wearing a sports bra and Spanx shorts last year, but was told to cover up by airport security. In Lizzo’s case, she was flying private.

Lizzo responded to the hater, asking, “Like what you see?” before directing her to Yitty’s website.

Fans of Lizzo went to the website, but noticed the bottoms she was wearing in the photo weren’t available for purchase. Lizzo promised that the leggings are “coming soon.”

“About Damn Time” is out 4/14 via Atlantic. Pre-save it here.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.