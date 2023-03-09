Concert proposals are becoming more and more popular. Whether it’s at an Adele show or at a Snoop Dogg meet-and-greet, popping the big question happens more often than you’d expect in a live music setting. Last night (March 8), a Lizzo gig in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro arena was the site of another proposal.

In the crowd, an audience member held their phone up to their forehead with text that read, “Ask my brother’s boyfriend to marry him.” It caught the “Special” singer’s attention. Over FaceTime, the fan asked his boyfriend: “Will you marry me?” and then added, “For the love of god, just say yes.” Lizzo, holding up the phone, chimed in: “What do you say?” Luckily, the answer was yes, which prompted a lot of cheering and made the concert even more of a celebration.

Waaaah congratulations Grant! The most amazing moment with @lizzo helping him get engaged live @OVOHydro 😭 pic.twitter.com/cYd7b79lXo — Laura Boyd (@STVLaura) March 8, 2023

Lizzo has been having a lot of fun on stage. In Germany, she unexpectedly performed an a cappella rendition of heavy metal band Rammstein’s 1997 song, “Du Hast.” She knew how to hype the crowd up: “You better sing that sh*t,” Lizzo announced. “Y’all ready to go f*cking crazy?”

