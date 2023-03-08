Lizzo Special Tour Italy 2023
Lizzo Is Furious About Anti-Transgender Hate Spewed Online And She Went On An Epic Twitter Rant To Express Why

Lizzo has used her platform to bring attention to several social issues both in her music and on social media. From racism, women’s rights, and fatphobia, the Grammy Award winner has even received suggestions to run for political office in the future from music legend Stevie Nicks.

In Tennessee, elected officials passed two pieces of anti-LGBTQIA+ bills (Senate Bill 3 and House Bill 9) that effectively bans all drag performances from taking place on any public property in the state. Across the country, several other states are looking to overturn pro-LGBTQIA+ bills directly related to transgendered people, and Lizzo has had enough. The singer took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the matter in an epic rant.

The musician opened the series of tweets today (March 8) by writing, “Transphobia is lookin’ real rooted in racism right about now.”

Lizzo continued the message with, “I’ve never heard a person say why they’re racist or fatphobic. I’ve never heard a reason why someone is transphobic. I think if we knew ‘why’ these people felt this way, there would be way less support for these ideals. Because the ‘why’ is more insidious than we realize.”

But Lizzo quoted tweeted the above tweet to add further context, writing, “Don’t get it twisted — I don’t care why people are bigoted. That’s a waste of my imagination. I feel like there’s a lot of complicit silence and apathetic participation going on that wouldn’t fly if people knew more.”

