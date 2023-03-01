Lizzo, continuing her European tour with stops in Germany, has leaned heavily into the country’s biggest heavy metal hits — particularly Rammstein’s 1997 song, “Du Hast.” A surprise choice, she performed an a capella version of the track during her Hamburg show last month. However, her Berlin rendition of the rock track, raised the stakes to another level.

“You better sing that sh*t,” Lizzo announced. “Y’all ready to go f*king crazy?”

As the instrumental drops, Lizzo and her backup dancers truly let loose. The singer took off her hat to headbang before also stomping and twerking to the hyped-up beat.

“One last time,” she adds, repeating the German lyrics. “Sing it at me.”

In the video, the crowd clearly knew the words too, as they can be audibly heard singing along at her request. By the time her cover finished, Lizzo looks truly pleased to just be up onstage and having a blast. “ICH LIEBE DICH BERLIN,” she captioned, which translates to, “I love you Berlin.”

Fans are loving Lizzo’s energy too, even if they weren’t in Berlin. “I didnt know I needed this, but I absolutely did,” one person commented on her Instagram post.

She also made it onto the viral “Crazy Ass Moments In Nu Metal History” Twitter account. “This proving that we as a society need to shake ass to metal more,” another fan added.

Lizzo performing "Du Hast" by Rammstein at Barclays Arena in Hamburg (2023) pic.twitter.com/uEJC4HL8fY — crazy ass moments in nu metal history (@numetal_moment) March 1, 2023

this proving that we as a society need to shake ass to metal more https://t.co/aR6wc7rfqT — 🎀 💒 🎀 (@princessxemnas) March 1, 2023

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.