There is, at the moment, perhaps no flutist more famous (at least in mainstream music) than Lizzo. She’s happy to bust out the instrument any chance she gets and she found plenty of opportunity last night while walking the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala. As Lizzo entered the event, she periodically took a moment to bust out some notes for delighted onlookers.

As for her look, she broke it down a little bit in a quick Variety red carpet interview, revealing her coat took “22,000 hours” to make and that her flute of the day was rare and worth $55,000.

Vogue notes Lizzo’s Thom Browne-designed outfit featured “an ornate black cape detailed with golden vine embroidery” that was “worn over a black corseted dress with a skirt held together by garters.” Meanwhile, Classic FM reports the flute is called The Dryad’s Touch and is made out of 18 karat green gold. They also note that Lizzo was playing the opening lines of French composer Claude Debussy’s Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune.

Lizzo also shared some posts from the event, including a video of her playing the flute, which she captioned, “Y’all I was gonna play Debussy but I got nervous.”

