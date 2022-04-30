After bringing out Shania Twain as a guest for his first headlining set at this year’s Coachella festival, Harry Styles decided to bring out his friend Lizzo for the showcase’s second weekend. Here, Harry and Lizzo performed Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful.” When their time on stage together was done, Lizzo took a moment to praise Harry through an Instagram post, writing, “Proud of you @harrystyles. Thank u for having me.” A week after that performance went down, Lizzo shared how Harry reached out to her about performing at Coachella.

“Well, [at] first Harry was gonna do [a] 2Pac hologram and I was like, ‘I dunno, I feel like somebody already did that [Laughs],” Lizzo said during a recent interview on Kevan Kenney’s Audacy podcast. “The crazy thing is, it really was genuinely a surprise for me too because I think I found out Wednesday night, and then I was rehearsing. ‘Cause I was genuinely going to Coachella to see Harry. I love his music, that’s my guy, I’m a fan. So I was like I’m going to pull up, celebrate my birthday early.”

She continued, “And then Wednesday night, it was like, ‘Do you want to come and rehearse and do ‘I Will Survive?” And I’m like, ‘F*ck yeah!’ So I pulled up a day early, we ran it three times in his trailer, and then we just did it.”

Lizzo also discussed her previous connections with Harry. “He did a cover of ‘Juice’ and then I did a cover of ‘Adore You,’ and then we did ‘Juice’ together,” she said. “And I was gonna do ‘Adore You’ on stage with him, and then his show got rained out by like hurricane rain in Miami so we never got to scratch that itch. So we finally did it three years later on the Coachella main stage, which by the way [was] his first festival.”

You can watch Lizzo’s Audacy interview in the video above.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.