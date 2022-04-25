Lizzo Will Perform Across North America On ‘The Special Tour’ In 2022

Lizzo had a big weekend, as she made a surprise appearance during Harry Styles’ Coachella set. Now, Lizzo has plenty more big weekends ahead, as she just announced a 2022 run of show, dubbed The Special Tour.

3 years since my last tour… and I’m finally coming back to YOU! So excited to announce the SPECIAL TOUR ‘22 Ft @Latto 🍑@AmericanExpress cardholder pre-sale starts 4/26 AND IF YOU PRE-SAVE MY ALBUM ‘SPECIAL’ YOU’LL GET EARLY ACCESS TO TICKETS 4/27https://t.co/T8d4TBtlqD pic.twitter.com/sKeM4cvXQb — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 25, 2022

It kicks off with late-September shows in Florida before making its way across the continent, hitting major cities like Boston, New York, Toronto, and other usual suspects. The run, at least in terms of the currently announced dates, ends with a November 18 show in Los Angeles. Latto is set to open the tour.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

09/23 — Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena

09/24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/30 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/02 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/06 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/07 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/11 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/14 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/16 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/18 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/23 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/26 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/28 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/31 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

11/04 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/09 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/12 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

11/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

