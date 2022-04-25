Lizzo Will Perform Across North America On ‘The Special Tour’ In 2022

Lizzo had a big weekend, as she made a surprise appearance during Harry Styles’ Coachella set. Now, Lizzo has plenty more big weekends ahead, as she just announced a 2022 run of show, dubbed The Special Tour.
3 years since my last tour… and I’m finally coming back to YOU!
So excited to announce the SPECIAL TOUR ‘22
Ft @Latto 🍑@AmericanExpress cardholder pre-sale starts 4/26
AND IF YOU PRE-SAVE MY ALBUM ‘SPECIAL’ YOU’LL GET EARLY ACCESS TO TICKETS 4/27https://t.co/T8d4TBtlqD pic.twitter.com/sKeM4cvXQb
— FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 25, 2022
It kicks off with late-September shows in Florida before making its way across the continent, hitting major cities like Boston, New York, Toronto, and other usual suspects. The run, at least in terms of the currently announced dates, ends with a November 18 show in Los Angeles. Latto is set to open the tour.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
09/23 — Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
09/24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/30 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/02 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/06 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/07 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/11 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/14 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/16 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/18 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/23 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/26 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/28 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/31 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
11/04 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/09 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/12 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
11/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.