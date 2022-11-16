Yet again, Lizzo not only proves that she wants her fans to feel their best but to look their best as well. The Grammy-award-winning singer answered a last-minute fashion request from a non-binary fan on TikTok.

Activist, author, and journalist Aurielle Marie took to the platform back in October to get the “About Damn Time” singer’s attention. In their initial post, they explained that they were selected to receive the Out 100 award but couldn’t find an outfit suitable for the joyous occasion. Marie went on to share they aren’t just some deranged fan but an advocate for body positivity, a cause that Lizzo holds dear.

Later in the video, Marie states, “I know you know how it feels to be the biggest b**** in the room and all the scrutiny and hypervisibility that comes with that. Because I’ve watched you talk about it. But the longer I go without something to wear, the less I want to be there… let me make a little TikTok and see what happens.”

@auriellebewritin #greenscreenvideo #greenscreen 10 years of grinding, perfecting my craft, and betting on me, and Y’ALL THEY JUST TOLD ME IM ONE OF THE OUT100!!! BUT I DONT HAVE ANYTHING TO WEAR! So I’m calling reinforcements. LIZZO PLS HELPPPPPPP! ♬ original sound – Aurielle Marie

Originally, the fan requested the singer’s red-tiered tulle number from this year’s Emmys, where she won for her Amazon-backed docuseries, This Is For The Big Girls. Instead, the singer sent something a bit more suiting. Just a few days before the ceremony, Lizzo’s romantic magenta capped-sleeve tulle gown worn at the 2019 American Music Awards arrived on the fan’s doorstep.

The fan tearfully thanked the singer for coming in to save the day.

The singer didn’t stop there. Lizzo also sent a tailor to the fan’s home to ensure the gown fit their figure like a glove.

@auriellebewritin Okay so the fitting was more of a “flop my titties around while we try to zip this dress up” situation and so i didnt go live but…. MORE TO COME! ♬ About Damn Time – Lizzo

We love a generous Queen. What a kind gesture from Lizzo, and congratulations to Aurielle Marie.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.