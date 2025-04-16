Lizzo Jokes That Her New Photos Will ‘Somehow’ Make People Mad At Her

There’s a reason Lizzo is looking for “Love In Real Life,” not from random strangers on the internet.

“Lizzo drops new pics and somehow pisses people off again!” the “Still Bad” singer wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (April 15). Her caption — which comes with a set of photos where she’s wearing a sparkling purple dress — is a likely reference to the constant comments about her weight and how she’s been “canceled for everything.”

In a follow-up post, Lizzo thanked makeup artist Alexx Mayo and hairstylist JStayReady for her stunning look.

Lizzo also reflected on appearing as the musical guest in the latest episode of Saturday Night Live with host Jon Hamm. “YALL NOTICE I ONLY DO @nbcsnl ON CHRISTMAS OR EASTER?!” she wrote. “ANOTHER SNL IN THE BOOKS– that makes 4! Thank you to Lorne and the whole crew & cast for making me feel at home every time. Thank you to team lizzo always grinding hard — we did it Joe! LOVE IN REAL LIFE ERA HARD LAUNCHED LAST NIGHTTTTTT FORREAL THIS TIME.”

Besides her new album Love In Real Life, which does not currently have a release date, Lizzo is also starring as “Godmother of Rock and Roll” Sister Rosetta Tharpe in the Amazon MGM Studios biopic Rosetta.