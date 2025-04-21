We’ve all been there, Sydney Sweeney.

The Euphoria actress was recently spotted belting out Adele’s breakup anthem “Someone Like You” with two friends at a bar in Key West, Florida, amid rumors that she and her ex (?) fiancé Jonathan Davino have called off their engagement. US Magazine reports that at the end of the song, Sweeney went up to an employee and said, “Nah, I’m here forever. Don’t get tired of me.”

This is not the first time Sweeney has gone viral for her song selection in karaoke. The Masque Of The Red Death star previously shared a video on Instagram where she’s singing “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield, which saw a surge in popularity after it was featured in Anyone But You. Will “Someone Like You” see an increase in streams, too? Well, considering the song already has 2.2 billion plays on Spotify alone, Adele is doing just fine.

Maybe Sweeney can do a Smut song next. Or Lana Del Rey. “When I start to work on a project, I kind of stop listening to everything else, but I’ve definitely been loving Tate [McRae] and loving Chappell Roan, and I’ve always been a huge fan of Billie [Eilish],” she said last year. “If you can see my Instagram, I always use Lana Del Rey songs on all of my Reels. So I’m a huge Lana girl.”

You can watch Sweeney sing “Someone Like You” here.