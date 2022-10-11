Longtime Lizzo lovers are likely aware of the Special singer’s affinity for astrology but it turns out, even she wasn’t aware of her actual sign. She was informed during her appearance on Vanity Fair‘s infamous lie detector test, during which she answered questions about her best performances and how her former classmates responded to seeing her become a star. When the interviewer informed her of her “true” zodiac sign, though, she was less than enthused to find out she’s not a Taurus, as she’s believed all along.

“I really love being a Taurus,” she said, in response to the question “What do you think your new zodiac sign would be?” “I think I could get down with being a Pisces. I think I could get down with being a Libra, for sure… Why? Don’t f*ck with me today!”

Upon learn that she’s (supposedly) actually an Aries, though, she looks visibly appalled at the revelation. “Bitch, no,” she exclaims, kissing her teeth. “I’m not an Aries. I’m not a f*cking Aries… I’m not gonna say it’s my least favorite sign but it’s the least likely I would ever wanna be — high-key. No shade. All tea. An Aries? No shade, ewww! I don’t like Aries men!” Sorry to all those Aries guys out there, I guess.

You can watch Lizzo’s full lie detector test above.