With the release of the massive album Special, Lizzo is having a great year, made even better by playing a crystal flute owned by President James Madison and taking her songs to life on an extensive tour and bringing them to excited audiences.

So playing a show in her hometown of Detroit, Michigan was a big full-circle moment for the “About Damn Time” singer that evoked many feelings in her, especially gratitude. Before launching into the track “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” she said (as Billboard notes), “Tonight is a very special night ’cause we are home, b*tch! My whole family is in this motherf*cker!”

“The feeling that I have,” she added, before being interrupted by a cheering crowd, “is indescribable.” She gave shoutouts to her family, saying, “My mom’s over here somewhere.” She continued, “It’s emotional being in the place where you were born. It’s emotional being back where your roots began… thinking about the people you wish were here.” She began to tear up. “I think about my father every time I come here. He would’ve been so proud…”

Before finally getting into the song, she said to the audience, “I love you. You are beautiful. You can do anything.”

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.