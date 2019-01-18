Spotify

It’s soundtracked in the stars. In 2019, Spotify is working with guest celebrity astrologer Chani Nicholas to curate sign-specific Cosmic Playlists for the astrology obsessed. The playlists, whose themes are informed by Nicholas’ famed astrological intuition, will be updated each month along with a corresponding reading for each sign in the description. So if your Co–star app and Astro Poets horoscope aren’t proving to be quite enough, head over to Spotify for some music to help put a method to your cosmic madness.

About the intersection of astrology and music, Nicholas said:

“When a song resonates with you, it might feel really personal, like it’s speaking about your own experience. But it’s also speaking to a huge, broad audience. When there’s something collectively going on where a song resonates for a lot of people, it’s the same way that a horoscope will speak to the archetypal themes of the moment.”

The celestial collaboration is launching just in time for the Leo Lunar Eclipse this weekend. Starting today, US Spotify users can find their respective star-sign playlists on the platform’s Pop Culture hub. And don’t feel constrained to listen only to the mix for your sun sign — you might find some strikingly relevant tunes in the playlist for your rising, too.

You can find all twelve unique Cosmic Playlists here. And if you don’t know what your chart is yet, call your mom and ask her what time you were born.