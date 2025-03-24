Lizzo already has an Emmy and multiple Grammys — is an Oscar next?

The “Love In Real Life” singer will star as Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Rosetta, a biopic from Amazon MGM Studios about the gospel legend and “Godmother of Rock and Roll” that’s being written by Natalie Chaidez and Kwynn Perry.

Deadline has more: “Inspired by true events, the film will capture a pivotal period in Thrape’s life — one of groundbreaking innovation, defiant passion, and secret love. As she shatters musical boundaries with her signature guitar sound, she must navigate societal constraints, conceal her love for another woman, and ultimately transform a wedding into one of the most legendary concerts in history — the first stadium show.”

Rosetta does not have release date. Neither does Lizzo’s new album, Love In Real Life, but it shouldn’t be too much longer.

“ALBUM IS DONE YALL!” she recently wrote on Instagram. “ASTROLOGY EXPERTS Do my mercury got micro braids? Cus I got an emergency root canal, announced SNL & finished my album all in one day today.”

Lizzo was announced as the musical guest for the April 12th episode of SNL with host Jon Hamm. Could Hamm and Lizzo be the name Hamm and Bublé?