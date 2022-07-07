There’s only one more Friday to go before Lizzo’s new album Special: It’s not out this week but it’s set for release on the 15th. Ahead of then, Lizzo has offered a better idea of what the album looks like by sharing the tracklist.

Included on the 12-song list is of course the single “About Damn Time,” as well as “Grrrls,” “I Love You B*tch,” “Everybody’s Gay,” and album closer “Coldplay,” which is named after the band that, like Lizzo, is signed to Atlantic Records. The tracklist doesn’t indicate if they — or anybody else, for that matter — feature on the album.

THE OFFICIAL TRACKLIST FOR ‘SPECIAL’ -,OUT JULY 15TH WHICH SONG ARE YOU MOST EXCITED FOR?! PRE-ORDER NOWWWWWW https://t.co/SPJv0LtJNz pic.twitter.com/jeGDzaVFTd — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) July 6, 2022

This comes after Lizzo received some good news earlier this week: On the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart, “About Damn Time” reached a new peak at No. 3. That makes it tied for her second-highest-charting song of her career: “Good As Hell” peaked at No. 3 while “Truth Hurts” was a chart-topper. Lizzo’s other charting singles are the Cardi B collaboration “Rumors” at No. 4 and “Juice” at No. 82.

Check out the Special tracklist below.

1. “The Sign”

2. “About Damn Time”

3. “Grrrls”

4. “2 Be Loved”

5. “I Love You B*tch”

6. “Special”

7. “Break Up Twice”

8. “Everybody’s Gay”

9. “Naked”

10. “Birthday Girl”

11. “If You Love Me”

12. “Coldplay”

