Lizzo BET Awards 2022 After Party
Getty Image
Music

Lizzo Unveils The ‘Special’ Tracklist, Featuring Songs Called ‘Coldplay’ And ‘Everybody’s Gay’

TwitterMusic News Editor

There’s only one more Friday to go before Lizzo’s new album Special: It’s not out this week but it’s set for release on the 15th. Ahead of then, Lizzo has offered a better idea of what the album looks like by sharing the tracklist.

Included on the 12-song list is of course the single “About Damn Time,” as well as “Grrrls,” “I Love You B*tch,” “Everybody’s Gay,” and album closer “Coldplay,” which is named after the band that, like Lizzo, is signed to Atlantic Records. The tracklist doesn’t indicate if they — or anybody else, for that matter — feature on the album.

This comes after Lizzo received some good news earlier this week: On the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart, “About Damn Time” reached a new peak at No. 3. That makes it tied for her second-highest-charting song of her career: “Good As Hell” peaked at No. 3 while “Truth Hurts” was a chart-topper. Lizzo’s other charting singles are the Cardi B collaboration “Rumors” at No. 4 and “Juice” at No. 82.

Check out the Special tracklist below.

1. “The Sign”
2. “About Damn Time”
3. “Grrrls”
4. “2 Be Loved”
5. “I Love You B*tch”
6. “Special”
7. “Break Up Twice”
8. “Everybody’s Gay”
9. “Naked”
10. “Birthday Girl”
11. “If You Love Me”
12. “Coldplay”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
On The Up: The Must-Hear Emerging Artists In July
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
×