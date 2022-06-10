Next week will bring us less than a month away from Lizzo’s third album Special. She announced the project in April with the disco-themed bop “About That Time.” Shortly after that song was released, she performed it during an appearance on Saturday Night Live, where she also premiered the album’s title track. Fast forward to now and Lizzo is back in action with her new single “Grrrls.” She arrives on the track as both a playful and bashful spirit, but it’s all in the name of supporting and defending her girlfriends.

Back in April, when Lizzo announced Special, she gave some insight about the project during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I think that the music really is going to speak for itself,” she said. “I’m writing songs about love from every direction, and I hope that I can turn a little bit of the fear that’s been running rampant in this world, energetically into love.”

She added, “I had a lot of fear, and I had to do the work on myself, and this music is some of that work in turning that fear into love. I hope that when people listen to this album, it makes their day just a little bit better, a little bit more filled with love.”

You can listen to “Grrrls” in the video above.

Special is out 7/15 via Nice Life and Atlantic. You can pre-save it here.

