Lizzo Says That 2023 Is The Year Of SZA: ‘You Will Always Be The One’

Earlier this month, Lizzo shared a “Special” remix featuring SZA. The crossover was expected since SZA revealed in an interview in December that the pair recorded at least five or sings songs together.

“She’s another person who has hella [wide] music tastes and doesn’t fit in anybody’s box of anything,” SZA said about Lizzo in that interview. “She makes it seem like she doesn’t even care, like she just does whatever she wants. And I just love being with her, just as a friend and hanging out. So whenever she comes to a studio, I just feel like, ‘Let’s drop into some bullsh*t.’”

Now, Lizzo is singing SZA’s praises. In a new article on Billboard celebrating SZA’s status as their Woman Of The Year, Lizzo shared some kind words about the “Kill Bill” singer. “I declare 2023 the year of SZA. But SZA has been Woman Of The Year for me for at least a decade,” she said. “I’m always such a fan of her music, a fan of her artistry, but I really love her as a friend. Solána Imani Rowe, you will always be ‘the one.’”

