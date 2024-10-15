In terms of her public perception, Lizzo hit a rough patch after facing a harassment lawsuit from some of her former dancers in 2023. At this point, Lizzo seems OK with the idea of being “canceled.”

During a panel at Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women Summit on October 14, Lizzo spoke about that and about her current relationship with fame, explaining (as E! News notes):

“I’ve been canceled for everything at this point. Only God can cancel me now. I think that I talk about the things that are important to me, and I talk about the things that I can bring a difference to, and I think those are my boundaries now with the public.”

At the same panel, she also clarified her recent comments about taking a “gap year,” saying (as Billboard reports), “‘Gap year’? Girl, who said ‘gap year’? I launched my company Yitty in 2022 at the same time as my album, Special. […] As soon as I stepped down home from tour — I may not be as public-facing — but I went straight to Yitty headquarters, and I’ve just been working, working, working. You may not see me, but I’ve been working. It ain’t a gap year, it’s a grind year.”