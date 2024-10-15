Lizzo Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit 2024
Getty Image
Music

Lizzo Has Been ‘Canceled For Everything’ And She’s Fine With It, She Explains

In terms of her public perception, Lizzo hit a rough patch after facing a harassment lawsuit from some of her former dancers in 2023. At this point, Lizzo seems OK with the idea of being “canceled.”

During a panel at Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women Summit on October 14, Lizzo spoke about that and about her current relationship with fame, explaining (as E! News notes):

“I’ve been canceled for everything at this point. Only God can cancel me now. I think that I talk about the things that are important to me, and I talk about the things that I can bring a difference to, and I think those are my boundaries now with the public.”

At the same panel, she also clarified her recent comments about taking a “gap year,” saying (as Billboard reports), “‘Gap year’? Girl, who said ‘gap year’? I launched my company Yitty in 2022 at the same time as my album, Special. […] As soon as I stepped down home from tour — I may not be as public-facing — but I went straight to Yitty headquarters, and I’ve just been working, working, working. You may not see me, but I’ve been working. It ain’t a gap year, it’s a grind year.”

