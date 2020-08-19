Chloe x Halle Show The World How They ‘Do It’ On ‘Kimmel’

Sister duo Chloe x Halle debuted their glowing sophomore record Ungodly Hour back in June. On the effort, the two shed their innocence and got candid about issues of infidelity and empowerment. Chloe x Halle showcased these themes on Tuesday when they appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to give a soaring rendition of their record’s lead single, “Do It.”

Donning bright red vinyl outfits and matching instruments, Chloe x Halle belted out their song’s lyrics with fluttering harmonization. “I beat my face / Moving fast ’cause the Uber on the way / Taking pictures make sure you can’t see no lace,” Chloe croons at the hook.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about Ungodly Hour before its release, Chloe said she and her sister explored new territory on the record: “My sister and I, we are such music heads of real musicality and I feel like we kind of showed that on our first album, The Kids Are Alright. And for this one, we really just wanted to show how we could pair our musicianship with a few bops and letting people enjoy themselves and have fun as well as the lyrics and the messaging of the album. We called it Ungodly Hour because it’s okay to not be perfect all the time. It’s okay to have those moments of self reflection when you just don’t feel okay.”

Watch Chloe x Halle sing “Do It: on Jimmy Kimmel Live above.

Ungodly Hour is out now via Parkwood/Columbia. Get it here.