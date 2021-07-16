Logic Is Feeling Self-Assured On His Smooth New Single ‘My Way’

Logic’s “retirement” was less of a departure from music and more of a break between projects. He has remained active since his 2020 album No Pressure and has dropped a handful of new songs so far this year. The latest of them is “My Way,” which features a dream-pop-inspired instrumental and Logic rapping about being confident in his way of going about life: “I’ma do it my way / Oh yeah, I’ma do it my way / They lookin’ at me sideways / But I ain’t livin’ for the dead today.”

This is his second new song of the month, as he started July by dropping “Vaccine.” At the end of May, he also dropped a pair of new songs: MadGic’s “Mafia Music” and a solo cut, “Over You.”

Meanwhile, Logic revealed last week that he landed an acting role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Mr. Corman, which was created, written, and directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Gordon-Levitt also stars, alongside Arturo Castro, Juno Temple, Debra Winger, and others. The show is set to premiere on August 6.

Im acting in this show and can’t wait for y’all to see it! https://t.co/9H7hkDwTZD — BobbyBullet (@Logic301) July 8, 2021

The rapper also has a new memoir, This Bright Future, coming out this year. He says of the book, “This is the story of everything I’ve gone through and it’s been a beautiful and difficult journey to relive. There’s honestly so much that I’ve never been able to express in my music and the interviews that followed. I’m so happy and proud to finally give my fans and the rest of the world my entire story. The way I never could with my music!”

