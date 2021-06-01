Getty Image
Logic Releases Two Very Different New Songs, One Solo And One With Madlib As MadGic

Last year, Logic retired from music. He explained at the time, “I just wanted to retire because I’m over it man. Not even in a negative way, I’m just over it. I love music and I’m gonna continue to make music on my own. I can’t not just make music. It’s a journal for me. It’s how I express myself. It’s how I heal, but with Logic, I’m stepping away. […] You either believe me or you don’t man. I don’t give a sh*t. I’m over here doing my thing.”

His retirement didn’t last long, though. In April, he rapped on a new song, “Retired for a minute, but I guess I’m back, man.” Indeed, he is back, as he and Madlib have formed a new project called MadGic. They’ve released a couple songs together so far and now they’re back with a third, “Mafia Music.”

That’s not the only new music from Logic, as he also released a new song under his own name. It’s not in the same league as his MadGic material, though. On “Over You,” Logic sings instead of raps on the indie-leaning tune that’s closer to his 2019 Supermarket soundtrack than it is the hip-hop for which he is best known.

Listen to “Mafia Music” and “Over You” above.

