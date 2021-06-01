Last year, Logic retired from music. He explained at the time, “I just wanted to retire because I’m over it man. Not even in a negative way, I’m just over it. I love music and I’m gonna continue to make music on my own. I can’t not just make music. It’s a journal for me. It’s how I express myself. It’s how I heal, but with Logic, I’m stepping away. […] You either believe me or you don’t man. I don’t give a sh*t. I’m over here doing my thing.”

His retirement didn’t last long, though. In April, he rapped on a new song, “Retired for a minute, but I guess I’m back, man.” Indeed, he is back, as he and Madlib have formed a new project called MadGic. They’ve released a couple songs together so far and now they’re back with a third, “Mafia Music.”

That’s not the only new music from Logic, as he also released a new song under his own name. It’s not in the same league as his MadGic material, though. On “Over You,” Logic sings instead of raps on the indie-leaning tune that’s closer to his 2019 Supermarket soundtrack than it is the hip-hop for which he is best known.

Listen to “Mafia Music” and “Over You” above.