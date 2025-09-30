Lola Young Conor Cunningham top
Conor Cunningham

Lola Young Says She’s ‘Going Away For A While’ After Collapsing On Stage

While performing at the All Things Go Festival in New York this weekend, Lola Young had a scary incident: Suddenly, she collapsed on stage and fell to the floor. She later shared a message online, saying, “Hi, for anyone who saw my set at All Things Go today, I am doing OK now. Thank you for all of your support, Lola.”

As for where Young stands now, she’ll be taking some time to herself: Today (September 30), she shared a post on Instagram, announcing that she is cancelling “everything for the foreseeable future” and “going away for a while.”

The post reads in full:

“I’m going away for a while. It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future.

Thank you for all the love and support. I’m so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know. Obviously you will be entitled to a full refund.

I really hope you’ll give me a second chance once I’ve had some time to work on myself and come back stronger.

Love you all,
Lola x”

Young’s website currently lists a bunch of upcoming tour dates and festival appearances between October 2025 and June 2026, but presumably, at least some of those will be officially cancelled.

