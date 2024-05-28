Lollapalooza has a loaded lineup for the 2024 festival, featuring Tyler The Creator, SZA, Hozier, Future x Metro Boomin, Stray Kids, The Killers, Blink-182, Skrillex, and plenty more. Chicago is set to be bustling outside of the core festival, too: Today (May 28), Coachella organizers announced the lineup for the official late-night aftershows.

Artists set to perform at various venues in the city include Benson Boone, Blondshell, Blu DeTiger, Chappell Roan, d4vd, Dillon Francis x Valentino Khan, Ethel Cain, Faye Webster, Geese, The Japanese House, Kesha, Kevin Abstract, Killer Mike, Labrinth, The Last Dinner Party, Militarie Gun, Raye, Tate McRae, Teezo Touchdown, Two Door Cinema Club, Tyla, and Vince Staples, among others.

2024 Aftershows 😮‍💨 On sale Friday, 5/31 at 10am CT on https://t.co/FCyaxSIM3w $1 from every ticket will go to the Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund, supporting Chicago Public Schools with the least access to arts education. pic.twitter.com/RE3Kw63IfH — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) May 28, 2024

The shows all run between July 30 and August 4. Tickets for the events go on sale starting on May 31 (this Friday) at 10 a.m. CT. Find more information about that on the Lollapalooza website.

Lollapalooza is set to go down from August 1 to 4 at Chicago’s Grant Park. Tickets went on sale a while ago now, but some are still available. The festival website currently lists 1-day general admission tickets starting $149, 2-day general admission tickets for $318, 4-day general admission tickets for $409, and other tiers of tickets are other price points. Check out the website for more information.