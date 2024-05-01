Indie

Faye Webster Unveils A Special Version Of ‘Lifetime’ In The Name Of Reproductive Healthcare

Faye Webster has shared a special version of one of her fan-favorites. Today (May 1), fans can hear a special live version of her song “Lifetime” from her fifth studio album, Underdressed At The Symphony.

This particular sweet, stripped-back version arrives as part of a special compilation album called Noise For Now, Vol. 2, the second installment of the Noise For Now music series benefitting independent abortion providers throughout the nation via an initiative called Keep Our Clinics. Webster’s performance of “Lifetime” arrives on the day of Florida enacting its six-week abortion ban. The song was recorded at The Eastern in Webster’s hometown of Atlanta.

You can listen to “Lifetime (Live)” above, and see the cover art and tracklist for Noise For Now, Vol. 2 below.

Noise For Now, Vol. 2 Album Cover Artwork

Noise For Now

Noise For Now, Vol. 2 Tracklist

1. Julia Jacklin — “Dead From The Waist Down (Catatonia cover)”
2. Courtney Barnett — “Boxing Day Blues (Demo)”
3. Becca Mancari — “It’s Too Late (Demo)”
4. The War On Drugs — “Victim (Live)”
5. MC50 — “High School (Live)” Feat. Arrow DeWilde
6. A.J. Haynes (of Seratones) — “Everything is Change”
7. Claud — “Spare Tire (Demo)”
8. Faye Webster — “Lifetime (Live)”
9. Sofia Isella — “Hot Gum (she version)”
10. David Byrne and Devo – “Empire”
11. Big Freedia — “Holatta”

Noise For Now, Vol. 2 is out 6/21 via Noise For Now. Find more information here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of April 2024
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
How To Buy Fred Again..’s ‘USB001’ On Vinyl
by: Uproxx authors