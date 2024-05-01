Faye Webster has shared a special version of one of her fan-favorites. Today (May 1), fans can hear a special live version of her song “Lifetime” from her fifth studio album, Underdressed At The Symphony.

This particular sweet, stripped-back version arrives as part of a special compilation album called Noise For Now, Vol. 2, the second installment of the Noise For Now music series benefitting independent abortion providers throughout the nation via an initiative called Keep Our Clinics. Webster’s performance of “Lifetime” arrives on the day of Florida enacting its six-week abortion ban. The song was recorded at The Eastern in Webster’s hometown of Atlanta.

You can listen to “Lifetime (Live)” above, and see the cover art and tracklist for Noise For Now, Vol. 2 below.