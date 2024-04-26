All available evidence indicates that Tate McRae is very happy with The Kid Laroi, who publicly confirmed their relationship during his The First Time Tour stop in Dublin, Ireland, on April 14. That did not prevent her from bodying a cover of Ariana Grande’s Billboard Hot 100 chart topper “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love),” a bonafide breakup anthem.

McRae performed the song during her headlining Think Later World Tour concert in London earlier this week. A fan-recorded video made the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), and by the end of McRae’s rendition, the person recording the video was audibly sobbing.

Someone named Maureen asked, “omg did someone ask her to sing it or did she just do it?” The McRae fan account @t8mcraetours responded, “she said before she sang ‘this is my first cover this tour’ so she probably wanted to do it herself.”

🎤| Tate McRae covering “we can’t be friends” by Ariana Grande in London today.#TLTLondon #ThinkLaterTourLondon pic.twitter.com/AlL2jRsCjE — Tate McRae Tour & Updates (@t8mcraetours) April 23, 2024

McRae’s tour in support of her December LP Think Later will continue throughout the UK and Europe until late May. The North American leg is scheduled to kick off on July 5 at Cowboys Music Festival in her hometown Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Grande has not confirmed any plans to tour in support of Eternal Sunshine, so McRae’s cover might be the closest anyone gets to hearing it performed live — at least in the immediate or intermediate future.