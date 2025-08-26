The 2025 MTV VMAs Adds Doja Cat, Post Malone, And More As Performers

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards are starting to take shape. Last week, it was announced that Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Warren, Busta Rhymes, J Balvin (featuring DJ Snake), Ricky Martin, and Sombr would be performing. Now, the roster has expanded further.

Today (August 26), MTV revealed that added to the VMAs lineup are Jelly Roll, Doja Cat, Post Malone, Tate McRae, and Conan Gray.

They’ll take the stage when the show, hosted by LL COOL J, airs live from New York’s UBS Arena on September 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Billboard notes that Doja’s time on stage will feature the first televised performance of her recent single “Jealous Type.” All of the other newly announced artists have taken the VMAs stage previously except for McRae and Gray, who are performing for the first time this year.

Meanwhile, as far as nominations, Lady Gaga leads the pack with 12 nods, followed by her “Die With A Smile” cohort Bruno Mars, who has 11. After them are Kendrick Lamar (10), Rosé, Sabrina Carpenter (eight each), Ariana Grande, The Weeknd (seven each), and Billie Eilish (six). Jelly Roll earned his first nominations this year and has four total, as does McRae. Malone has a nod as well, for Best Collaboration with Blake Shelton for “Pour Me A Drink.”