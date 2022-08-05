A Lollapalooza security guard who reportedly gave her supervisor a false threat of a mass shooting because she “wanted to leave work early” is now being prosecuted in Chicago.

Janya Williams reportedly sent a text message to her supervisor via a smartphone app called TextNow, reading “Mass shooting at 4pm location Lollapalooza. We have 150 targets,” according to court documents obtained by Billboard.

The documents also noted that Williams, 18, allegedly fabricated a Facebook post, reading, “Massive shooting at Lollapalooza Grant Park 6:00 p.m.,” which she screenshotted and forwarded to her supervisor.

The posts and texts were reported to FBI investigators, who quickly traced them back to Williams. When interogated by FBI investigators, Williams admitted that she “sent the message and created the fake post because she wanted to leave work early.” She was arrested Sunday (July 31) and is currently facing a charge for making a false terrorsitic threat. On the same day, a hearing took place, in which a judge set a bail of $50,000. At the time of Billboard‘s reporting, it was unknown whether Williams posted bail or remained in custody.

During Lollapalooza, no delays or cancellations due to terroristic threats were put in place. Over 100,000 attendees were present at the festival at each of its four days.