WHY IT’S AWESOME: Well, first let’s talk about that proximity. I stayed in a 4th-floor suite and the famous Wrigley sign was literally a stone’s throw away. I yelled “it’s right there!” probably 40 times (and I was staying alone!). But a hotel that leaned into baseball in a corny way would annoy the hell out of me, because sports fandom never really feels very stylish and it often feels anti-sexy (I’m very down to wear a jersey with a smear of nacho cheese across the front, but that’s not the energy I want from a hotel). Instead of overdoing the baseball, Hotel Zachary emphasizes the stadium’s architect, Zachary Taylor Davis, and presents schematics and renderings from 1914 as part of the design. The rest of the interior keeps that “big city in the industrial revolution” vibe — with lots of iron, a wall covered with drawers for holding blueprints, and street lamp-style fixtures. The rooms feel similarly sturdy, solid, and built to last. My suite featured a massive velvet couch that I spent hours sprawled on, a nice library full of big, heavy volumes about Chicago’s early days, and a living space and balcony big enough to host a little pre or postgame cocktail hour. So what makes it cool? That aforementioned proximity to Wrigley combined with the 1920s style of Chicago’s downtown hotels. Plus so many good eating and drinking options that it’s truly ridiculous (that’s what happens when you have 40K people descend on the neighborhood a few times per week). IN-HOUSE FOOD + DRINK: Mordecai — based on the bottom floor of the hotel, with a street entrance and a distinct (though similar) personality — comes from Michelin-starred chef Jared Wentworth. The food and cocktails are the thoughtful, inspired, and refined sorts of comfort foods that often get labeled “New American.” The point there is that we’re talking about flavors you’re sure to recognize with style and refinement that will push the boundaries of the ballgame crowd a little. The orichette and braised short rib I ordered definitely felt like they could be found on other menus around town, but they were also unctuous, more buttoned-up than the menu gives credit for, and deeply satisfying. The cocktail menu was just as elevated and a few clicks more inspired. The Mordecai Toddy made with brandy and rum milk punch is an absolute standout. If going down to Mordecai is a little too far (it’s literally downstairs), The Bar at Hotel Zachary is based right in the expansive, second-floor lobby. The food is very solid, the charcuterie is strong, and the drinks are mixed at a wide-open bar by a very cheery (and solidly-knowledgeable) staff. Often hotel bar drinks get overly sugary to please the sweet-craving American drinking public. That’s not an issue here — the options are well-balanced and the menu takes some clever twists while referencing plenty of classics. Everyone on the team can make a solid old fashioned, which should be a bar pre-requisite across the country.

Marquee Suite It drives me f*cking crazy when the artisanal decor of a room is repeated incessantly across the hotel. Even if you don’t see other rooms, you feel that generic-ness. The Zachary avoids all this, impressive for a hotel owned by a massive parent company (Marriott). The decor is original and unique to each room (I toured five, total). The shape of the larger rooms also gives off this vibe, as the rooms are fit to accommodate the space vs. having a static floorplan. There are, of course, the giant flat screens in every room. Some rooms have a bathtub, though my Junior Suite didn’t — a disappointment, tbh. Perhaps the top perk of the rooms is the furniture. As mentioned, my couch was absolutely stellar (and huge!) and made this property feel like a place that had thoroughly invested in in-room comfort. THE BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 15 MINUTE WALK: This isn’t a discussion. If the Cubs are in town, go see a game. It’s fun and easy and affordable and leads to a whole lot of people spilling out into surrounding Wrigleyville. And it’s not a 15-minute walk, it’s literally 0.5 minutes. Cross a street and you’re there! When the game is over (or, more realistically considering the crowds, any other segment of downtime), head back across the street to Swift & Sons (again, we’re talking a few steps from the hotel entrance). This oyster bar is an absolute standout — one of the best places to down a tray of oysters in all of Chicago, with a deeply knowledgeable staff and some excellent cocktails on offer. The “Know Thyself” is a very moody rum cocktail made with black tea that nails the “Chi-Town spin on a dark rum drink.”

THE BEST THING TO DO/EAT/DRINK WITHIN A $20 CAB RIDE: This is tricky and really comes down to how often you visit Chicago. If you go often enough where spending a full weekend in Wrigleyville is feasible, do it — there’s certainly enough to entertain you. The dining options abound. If you only go to Chicago on occasion, you’ll want to get downtown. The Bean. The lake. The food. All that jazz. (Also, the jazz. And blues.) The parameters here are pretty forgiving because a 20-minute cab can get you a lot in Chicago. Have you been to Small Cheval? We named it the best burger in the country (Lena Waithe cosigned) — so… you should probably taste that. Also, The Underground, Kit Kat Lounge, I|O Godfrey, and TAO — the club game in Chicago matches NYC and LA. If you like to go out, be sure to go out while you’re in the Windy City. BED GAME: This is a spot where The Zachary really thrives. The threadcount is super high — there’s none of that starchy-often bleached-kinda-scratchy thing that you get with mid-level sheets. Better still, the pillows are soft without feeling thin and cushy without feeling inflatable (you know those pillows that always sort of feel like they’re trying to resist the weight of your head?). These pillows have the “melting” effect of a good pillow and though I’m sure they’re not down (just not tenable for a high-traffic hotel), they are an excellent synthetic. Rating: 9/10

SEXINESS RATING: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotel Zachary (@hotelzachary) Tricky one! Those couches are fire and the beds are prime. There are cool bars and restaurants all over the place. The lobby is spacious and fun. That said, this isn’t such a scene that you’re gonna fully meet someone in the hotel bar (you might, but it’s less probable than, say, The Williamsburg). Also, any place that allows kids gets a slight downgrade on the sexiness scale, and I write that as a person who has kids. More bathtubs would also be a boost here, as would room serivce. Still, those big velvet couches… Rating: 7/10 THE VIEWS & PICS SPOTS: I’m not trying to overd-emphasize it, but come on. This is great for IRL and great IG fodder, if you’re into that sort of thing. And while the field view is amazing, what’s even better is leaning out on the balcony while the crowds disperse after a big win. It’s both a floss and a chance for world-class people watching. Rating: 9/10