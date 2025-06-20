Lorde Gets A Butt Tattoo In The Woods In Her New ‘Hammer’ Video

When Lorde announced “Hammer” yesterday (June 19), she revealed that it’s the opening track of her forthcoming album, Virgin. More intriguing, she called the song “an ode to city life and horniness.” Now, with today’s release of the song, we get a better idea of what that means.

On the opening verse, she sings, “There’s a heat in the pavement, my mercury’s raising / Don’t know if it’s love or if it’s ovulation / When you’re holding a hammer, everything looks like a nail / The mist from the fountain is kissing my neck / The liquid crystal is in my grip / Anyone with a snake tongue, I show ’em the chambers of my heart.”

She also shared a video for the song, directed by Renell Medrano and shot on location at London’s Hampstead Heath. It features a variety of scenes, including Lorde getting a butt tattoo in the woods and making out with somebody in a car.

Lorde previously said of the new album, “I was trying to see myself, all the way through. I was trying to make a document that reflected my femininity: raw, primal, innocent, elegant, openhearted, spiritual, masc. I’m proud and scared of this album. There’s nowhere to hide. I believe that putting the deepest parts of ourselves to music is what sets us free.”

Watch the “Hammer” video above.

Virgin is out 6/27 via Republic Records. Find more information here.