At the end of 2021, Lucky Daye announced that his sophomore album Candy Drip would arrive at some point during the spring of 2022. He shared the news by releasing its enticing title track. The project will follow up his 2019 debut album Painted, which received a Grammy nomination at the 2020 award show. In Lucky’s latest step towards his upcoming second album, he recruits Lil Durk for their new single “NWA.” The track sees both acts in a very confident state as they flex their ability to attain women and keep them happy while also discussing their smoking habits.

Lucky’s new song comes after he announced that he’d be hitting the road in support of his Candy Drip album. The string of shows will begin next month with a stop in Portland, Oregon, and continue through April before coming to an end in New York. Lucky Daye will also bring singer Joyce Wrice with him as an opener for the tour.

Aside from the upcoming tour, Lucky has been fairly active on the music side of things. After releasing his Table For Two EP last year, he delivered a handful of collaborations that saw him work with Nao, VanJess, BJ The Chicago Kid, Khalid, and more.

Scroll up to the video above to hear Lucky Daye and Lil Durk’s new song.