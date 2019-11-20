Getty Image
The Complete List Of 2020 Grammy Awards Nominations Features Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, And More

Yesterday, the world got a brief taste of the 2020 Grammy Award nominees ahead of schedule after the Recording Academy accidentally made some premature changes to the Grammy website. Still, that advance info was only a piece of the puzzle, a puzzle that has been completed today: This morning, the Recording Academy unveiled the complete list of nominees for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards are set to air on January 26, 2020 on CBS. In the meantime, find the full list of nominees below.

1. Record Of The Year
Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.

HEY, MA
Bon Iver
BJ Burton, Brad Cook, Chris Messina & Justin Vernon, producers; BJ Burton, Zach Hansen & Chris Messina, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer

BAD GUY
Billie Eilish
Finneas O’Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer

7 RINGS
Ariana Grande
Charles Anderson, Tommy Brown, Michael Foster &
Victoria Monet, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes,
Billy Hickey & Brendan Morawski, engineers/mixers;
Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

HARD PLACE
H.E.R.
Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, producer; Joseph Hurtado, Jaycen Joshua, Derek Keota & Miki Tsutsumi, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

TALK
Khalid
Disclosure & Denis Kosiak, producers; Ingmar Carlson, Jon Castelli, Josh Deguzman, John Kercy, Denis Kosiak, Guy Lawrence & Michael Romero, engineers/mixers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer

OLD TOWN ROAD
Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Andrew “VoxGod” Bolooki & YoungKio, producers; Andrew “VoxGod” Bolooki & Cinco, engineers/mixers; Eric Lagg, mastering engineer

TRUTH HURTS
Lizzo
Ricky Reed & Tele, producers; Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin & Ethan Shumaker, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

SUNFLOWER
Post Malone & Swae Lee
Louis Bell & Carter Lang, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers

2. Album Of The Year
Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s) credited with at least 33% playing time of the album, if other than Artist.

I,I
Bon Iver
Brad Cook, Chris Messina & Justin Vernon, producers; Zach Hansen & Chris Messina, engineers/mixers; BJ Burton, Brad Cook & Justin Vernon, songwriters; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer

NORMAN F*CKING ROCKWELL
Lana Del Rey
Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, producers; Jack Antonoff & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Billie Eilish
Finneas O’Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers/mixers; Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters; John Greenham, mastering engineer

THANK U, NEXT
Ariana Grande
Tommy Brown, Ilya, Max Martin & Victoria Monet, producers; Serban Ghenea & Brendan Morawski, engineers/mixers; Tommy Brown, Ariana Grande, Savan Kotecha, Max Martin, Victoria Monet, Tayla Parx & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

I USED TO KNOW HER
H.E.R.
David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R., Walter Jones & Jeff Robinson, producers; Miki Tsutsumi, engineer/mixer; Sam Ashworth, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris & H.E.R., songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

7
Lil Nas X
Montero Lamar Hill, songwriter; Eric Lagg, mastering engineer

CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE)
Lizzo
Ricky Reed, producer; Manny Marroquin & Ethan Shumaker, engineers/mixers; Eric Frederic & Melissa Jefferson, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

FATHER OF THE BRIDE
Vampire Weekend
Ezra Koenig & Ariel Rechtshaid, producers; John DeBold, Chris Kasych, Takemasa Kosaka, Ariel Rechtshaid & Hiroya Takayama, engineers/mixers; Ezra Koenig, songwriter; Emily Lazar, mastering engineer

3. Song Of The Year
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

ALWAYS REMEMBER US THIS WAY
Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

BAD GUY
Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

BRING MY FLOWERS NOW
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

HARD PLACE
Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

LOVER
Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL
Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

SOMEONE YOU LOVED
Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

TRUTH HURTS
Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

4. Best New Artist
An artist will be considered for Best New Artist if their eligibility year release/s achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.

BLACK PUMAS

BILLIE EILISH

LIL NAS X

LIZZO

MAGGIE ROGERS

ROSALÍA

TANK AND THE BANGAS

YOLA

Pop

5. Best Pop Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

SPIRIT
Beyoncé

BAD GUY
Billie Eilish

7 RINGS
Ariana Grande

TRUTH HURTS
Lizzo

YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN
Taylor Swift

6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

BOYFRIEND
Ariana Grande & Social House

SUCKER
Jonas Brothers

OLD TOWN ROAD
Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

SUNFLOWER
Post Malone & Swae Lee

SEÑORITA
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.


Andrea Bocelli

LOVE (DELUXE EDITION)
Michael Bublé

LOOK NOW
Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS
John Legend

WALLS
Barbra Streisand

8. Best Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal pop recordings.

THE LION KING: THE GIFT
Beyoncé

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Billie Eilish

THANK U, NEXT
Ariana Grande

NO.6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT
Ed Sheeran

LOVER
Taylor Swift

Dance/Electronic Music

9. Best Dance Recording
For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.

LINKED
Bonobo
Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer

GOT TO KEEP ON
The Chemical Brothers
The Chemical Brothers, producers; Steve Dub Jones & Tom Rowlands, mixers

PIECE OF YOUR HEART
Meduza Featuring Goodboys
Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, producers; Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, mixers

UNDERWATER
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer

MIDNIGHT HOUR
Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Boys Noize & Skrillex, producers; Skrillex, mixer

10. Best Dance/Electronic Album
For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.

LP5
Apparat

NO GEOGRAPHY
The Chemical Brothers

HI THIS IS FLUME (MIXTAPE)
Flume

SOLACE
RÜFÜS DU SOL

WEATHER
Tycho

Contemporary Instrumental Music

11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
For albums containing approximately 51% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.

ANCESTRAL RECALL
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

STAR PEOPLE NATION
Theo Croker

BEAT MUSIC! BEAT MUSIC! BEAT MUSIC!
Mark Guiliana

ELEVATE
Lettuce

METTAVOLUTION
Rodrigo y Gabriela

Rock

12. Best Rock Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.

PRETTY WASTE
Bones UK

THIS LAND
Gary Clark Jr.

HISTORY REPEATS
Brittany Howard

WOMAN
Karen O & Danger Mouse

TOO BAD
Rival Sons

13. Best Metal Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.

ASTOROLUS – THE GREAT OCTOPUS
Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi

HUMANICIDE
Death Angel

BOW DOWN
I Prevail

UNLEASHED
Killswitch Engage

7EMPEST
Tool

14. Best Rock Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

FEAR INOCULUM
Tool, songwriters (Tool)

GIVE YOURSELF A TRY
George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)

HARMONY HALL
Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

HISTORY REPEATS
Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

THIS LAND
Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

15. Best Rock Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.

AMO
Bring Me The Horizon

SOCIAL CUES
Cage The Elephant

IN THE END
The Cranberries

TRAUMA
I Prevail

FERAL ROOTS
Rival Sons

Alternative

16. Best Alternative Music Album
Vocal or Instrumental.

U.F.O.F.
Big Thief

ASSUME FORM
James Blake

I,I
Bon Iver

FATHER OF THE BRIDE
Vampire Weekend

ANIMA
Thom Yorke

R&B

17. Best R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.

LOVE AGAIN
Daniel Caesar & Brandy

COULD’VE BEEN
H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

EXACTLY HOW I FEEL
Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

ROLL SOME MO
Lucky Daye

COME HOME
Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

18. Best Traditional R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.

TIME TODAY
BJ The Chicago Kid

STEADY LOVE
India.Arie

JEROME
Lizzo

REAL GAMES
Lucky Daye

BUILT FOR LOVE
PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

19. Best R&B Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

COULD’VE BEEN
Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)

LOOK AT ME NOW
Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)

NO GUIDANCE
Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)

ROLL SOME MO
David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)

SAY SO
PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

20. Best Urban Contemporary Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded contemporary vocal tracks derivative of R&B.

APOLLO XXI
Steve Lacy

CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE)
Lizzo

OVERLOAD
Georgia Anne Muldrow

SATURN
NAO

BEING HUMAN IN PUBLIC
Jessie Reyez

21. Best R&B Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.

1123
BJ The Chicago Kid

PAINTED
Lucky Daye

ELLA MAI
Ella Mai

PAUL
PJ Morton

VENTURA
Anderson .Paak

Rap

22. Best Rap Performance
For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.

MIDDLE CHILD
J. Cole

SUGE
DaBaby

DOWN BAD
Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

RACKS IN THE MIDDLE
Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

CLOUT
Offset Featuring Cardi B

23. Best Rap/Sung Performance
For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.

HIGHER
DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

DRIP TOO HARD
Lil Baby & Gunna

PANINI
Lil Nas X

BALLIN
Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch

THE LONDON
Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

24. Best Rap Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BAD IDEA
Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)

GOLD ROSES
Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)

A LOT
Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

RACKS IN THE MIDDLE
Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

SUGE
DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

25. Best Rap Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rap recordings.

REVENGE OF THE DREAMERS III
Dreamville

CHAMPIONSHIPS
Meek Mill

I AM > I WAS
21 Savage

IGOR
Tyler, The Creator

THE LOST BOY
YBN Cordae

Country

26. Best Country Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.

ALL YOUR’N
Tyler Childers

GIRL GOIN’ NOWHERE
Ashley McBryde

RIDE ME BACK HOME
Willie Nelson

GOD’S COUNTRY
Blake Shelton

BRING MY FLOWERS NOW
Tanya Tucker

27. Best Country Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.

BRAND NEW MAN
Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs

I DON’T REMEMBER ME (BEFORE YOU)
Brothers Osborne

SPEECHLESS
Dan + Shay

THE DAUGHTERS
Little Big Town

COMMON
Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

28. Best Country Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BRING MY FLOWERS NOW
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

GIRL GOIN’ NOWHERE
Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

IT ALL COMES OUT IN THE WASH
Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

SOME OF IT
Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

SPEECHLESS
Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

29. Best Country Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.

DESPERATE MAN
Eric Church

STRONGER THAN THE TRUTH
Reba McEntire

INTERSTATE GOSPEL
Pistol Annies

CENTER POINT ROAD
Thomas Rhett

WHILE I’M LIVIN’
Tanya Tucker

New Age

30. Best New Age Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.

FAIRY DREAMS
David Arkenstone

HOMAGE TO KINDNESS
David Darling

WINGS
Peter Kater

VERVE
Sebastian Plano

DEVA
Deva Premal

Jazz

31. Best Improvised Jazz Solo
For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter’s name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.

ELSEWHERE
Melissa Aldana, soloist

SOZINHO
Randy Brecker, soloist

TOMORROW IS THE QUESTION
Julian Lage, soloist

THE WINDUP
Branford Marsalis, soloist

SIGHTSEEING
Christian McBride, soloist

32. Best Jazz Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.

THIRSTY GHOST
Sara Gazarek

LOVE & LIBERATION
Jazzmeia Horn

ALONE TOGETHER
Catherine Russell

12 LITTLE SPELLS
Esperanza Spalding

SCREENPLAY
The Tierney Sutton Band

33. Best Jazz Instrumental Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.

IN THE KEY OF THE UNIVERSE
Joey DeFrancesco

THE SECRET BETWEEN THE SHADOW AND THE SOUL
Branford Marsalis Quartet

CHRISTIAN MCBRIDE’S NEW JAWN
Christian McBride

FINDING GABRIEL
Brad Mehldau

COME WHAT MAY
Joshua Redman Quartet

34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.

TRIPLE HELIX
Anat Cohen Tentet

DANCER IN NOWHERE
Miho Hazama

HIDING OUT
Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra

THE OMNI-AMERICAN BOOK CLUB
Brian Lynch Big Band

ONE DAY WONDER
Terraza Big Band

35. Best Latin Jazz Album
For vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.

ANTIDOTE
Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

SORTE!: MUSIC BY JOHN FINBURY
Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca

UNA NOCHE CON RUBÉN BLADES
Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades

CARIB
David Sánchez

SONERO: THE MUSIC OF ISMAEL RIVERA
Miguel Zenón

Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music

36. Best Gospel Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.

LOVE THEORY
Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

TALKIN’ ‘BOUT JESUS
Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan
Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters

SEE THE LIGHT
Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr

SPEAK THE NAME
Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant

THIS IS A MOVE (LIVE)
Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters

37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.

ONLY JESUS
Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters

GOD ONLY KNOWS
for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET
Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters

GOD’S NOT DONE WITH YOU (SINGLE VERSION)
Tauren Wells

RESCUE STORY
Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

38. Best Gospel Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.

LONG LIVE LOVE
Kirk Franklin

GOSHEN
Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri -City Singers

TUNNEL VISION
Gene Moore

SETTLE HERE
William Murphy

SOMETHING’S HAPPENING! A CHRISTMAS ALBUM
CeCe Winans

39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.

I KNOW A GHOST
Crowder

BURN THE SHIPS
for KING & COUNTRY

HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET
Danny Gokey

THE ELEMENTS
TobyMac

HOLY ROAR
Chris Tomlin

40. Best Roots Gospel Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.

DEEPER ROOTS: WHERE THE BLUEGRASS GROWS
Steven Curtis Chapman

TESTIMONY
Gloria Gaynor

DEEPER OCEANS
Joseph Habedank

HIS NAME IS JESUS
Tim Menzies

GONNA SING, GONNA SHOUT
(Various Artists)
Jerry Salley, Producer

Latin

41. Best Latin Pop Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.

VIDA
Luis Fonsi

11:11
Maluma

MONTANER
Ricardo Montaner

#ELDISCO
Alejandro Sanz

FANTASIA
Sebastian Yatra

42. Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin rock, urban or alternative recordings.

X 100PRE
Bad Bunny

OASIS
J Balvin & Bad Bunny

INDESTRUCTIBLE
Flor De Toloache

ALMADURA
iLe

EL MAL QUERER
ROSALÍA

43. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.

CAMINANDO
Joss Favela

PERCEPCIÓN
Intocable

POCO A POCO
La Energia Norteña

20 ANIVERSARIO
Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

DE AYER PARA SIEMPRE
Mariachi Los Camperos

44. Best Tropical Latin Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.

OPUS
Marc Anthony

TIEMPO AL TIEMPO
Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

CANDELA
Vicente García

LITERAL
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

A JOURNEY THROUGH CUBAN MUSIC
Aymée Nuviola

American Roots Music

45. Best American Roots Performance
For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).

SAINT HONESTY
Sara Bareilles

FATHER MOUNTAIN
Calexico And Iron & Wine

I’M ON MY WAY
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

CALL MY NAME
I’m With Her

FARAWAY LOOK
Yola

46. Best American Roots Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BLACK MYSELF
Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)

CALL MY NAME
Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

CROSSING TO JERUSALEM
Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)

FARAWAY LOOK
Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter & Pat McLaughlin, songwriters (Yola)

I DON’T WANNA RIDE THE RAILS NO MORE
Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)

47. Best Americana Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.

YEARS TO BURN
Calexico And Iron & Wine

WHO ARE YOU NOW
Madison Cunningham

OKLAHOMA
Keb’ Mo’

TALES OF AMERICA
J.S. Ondara

WALK THROUGH FIRE
Yola

48. Best Bluegrass Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.

TALL FIDDLER
Michael Cleveland

LIVE IN PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

TOIL, TEARS & TROUBLE
The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

ROYAL TRAVELLER
Missy Raines

IF YOU CAN’T STAND THE HEAT
Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

49. Best Traditional Blues Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.

KINGFISH
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

TALL, DARK & HANDSOME
Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

SITTING ON TOP OF THE BLUES
Bobby Rush

BABY, PLEASE COME HOME
Jimmie Vaughan

SPECTACULAR CLASS
Jontavious Willis

50. Best Contemporary Blues Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.

THIS LAND
Gary Clark Jr.

VENOM & FAITH
Larkin Poe

BRIGHTER DAYS
Robert Randolph & The Family Band

SOMEBODY SAVE ME
Sugaray Rayford

KEEP ON
Southern Avenue

51. Best Folk Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.

MY FINEST WORK YET
Andrew Bird

REARRANGE MY HEART
Che Apalache

PATTY GRIFFIN
Patty Griffin

EVENING MACHINES
Gregory Alan Isakov

FRONT PORCH
Joy Williams

52. Best Regional Roots Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.

KALAWAI’ANUI
Amy Hānaiali’i

WHEN IT’S COLD – CREE ROUND DANCE SONGS
Northern Cree

GOOD TIME
Ranky Tanky

RECORDED LIVE AT THE 2019 NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FESTIVAL
Rebirth Brass Band

HAWAIIAN LULLABY
(Various Artists)
Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers

Reggae

53. Best Reggae Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new reggae recordings.

RAPTURE
Koffee

AS I AM
Julian Marley

THE FINAL BATTLE: SLY & ROBBIE VS. ROOTS RADICS
Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics

MASS MANIPULATION
Steel Pulse

MORE WORK TO BE DONE
Third World

World Music

54. Best World Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.

GECE
Altin Gün

WHAT HEAT
Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley

AFRICAN GIANT
Burna Boy

FANM D’AYITI
Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet

CELIA
Angelique Kidjo

Children’s

55. Best Children’s Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.

AGELESS SONGS FOR THE CHILD ARCHETYPE
Jon Samson

FLYING HIGH!
Caspar Babypants

I LOVE RAINY DAYS
Daniel Tashian

THE LOVE
Alphabet Rockers

WINTERLAND
The Okee Dokee Brothers

Spoken Word

56. Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

BEASTIE BOYS BOOK
(Various Artists)
Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers

BECOMING
Michelle Obama

I.V. CATATONIA: 20 YEARS AS A TWO-TIME CANCER SURVIVOR
Eric Alexandrakis

MR. KNOW-IT-ALL
John Waters

SEKOU ANDREWS & THE STRING THEORY
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Comedy

57. Best Comedy Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.

QUALITY TIME
Jim Gaffigan

RELATABLE
Ellen DeGeneres

RIGHT NOW
Aziz Ansari

SON OF PATRICIA
Trevor Noah

STICKS & STONES
Dave Chappelle

Musical Theater

58. Best Musical Theater Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principle vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51% or more playing time of the album.

AIN’T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS
Saint Aubyn, Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope & Ephraim Sykes, principal soloists; Scott M. Riesett, producer (Original Broadway Cast)

HADESTOWN
Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah, Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit, principal soloists; Justin Levine, Baz Luhrmann, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

THE MUSIC OF HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD – IN FOUR CONTEMPORARY SUITES
Imogen Heap, producer; Imogen Heap, composer (Imogen Heap)

OKLAHOMA!
Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, Mary Testa & Patrick Vaill, principal soloists; Daniel Kluger & Dean Sharenow, producers (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2019 Broadway Cast)

Music for Visual Media

59. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Award to the artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).

THE LION KING: THE SONGS
(Various Artists)

QUENTIN TARANTINO’S ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD
(Various Artists)

ROCKETMAN
Taron Egerton

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE
(Various Artists)

A STAR IS BORN
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

60. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, video games or other visual media.

AVENGERS: ENDGAME
Alan Silvestri, composer

CHERNOBYL
Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

GAME OF THRONES: SEASON 8
Ramin Djawadi, composer

THE LION KING
Hans Zimmer, composer

MARY POPPINS RETURNS
Marc Shaiman, composer

61. Best Song Written For Visual Media
A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

THE BALLAD OF THE LONESOME COWBOY
Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton)
Track from: Toy Story 4

GIRL IN THE MOVIES
Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton)
Track from: Dumplin’

I’LL NEVER LOVE AGAIN (FILM VERSION)
Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
Track from: A Star Is Born

SPIRIT
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Track from: The Lion King

SUSPIRIUM
Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke)
Track from: Suspiria

Composing/Arranging

62. Best Instrumental Composition
A Composer’s Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.

BEGIN AGAIN
Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)

CRUCIBLE FOR CRISIS
Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)

LOVE, A BEAUTIFUL FORCE
Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE SYMPHONIC SUITE
John Williams, composer (John Williams)

WALKIN’ FUNNY
Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)

63. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BLUE SKIES
Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)

HEDWIG’S THEME
John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)

LA NOVENA
Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)

LOVE, A BEAUTIFUL FORCE
Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

MOON RIVER
Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

64. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

ALL NIGHT LONG
Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)

JOLENE
Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)

MARRY ME A LITTLE
Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo, arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)

OVER THE RAINBOW
Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)

12 LITTLE SPELLS (THORACIC SPINE)
Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)

Package

65. Best Recording Package

ANÓNIMAS & RESILIENTES
Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco & Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, art directors (Voces Del Bullerengue)

CHRIS CORNELL
Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)

HOLD THAT TIGER
Andrew Wong & Fongming Yang, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)

I,I
Aaron Anderson & Eric Timothy Carlson, art directors (Bon Iver)

INTELLEXUAL
Irwan Awalludin, art director (Intellexual)

66. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

ANIMA
Stanley Donwood & Tchocky, art directors (Thom Yorke)

GOLD IN BRASS AGE
Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow & David Gray, art directors (David Gray)

1963: NEW DIRECTIONS
Josh Cheuse, art director (John Coltrane)

THE RADIO RECORDINGS 1939-1945
Marek Polewski, art director (Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker)

WOODSTOCK: BACK TO THE GARDEN – THE DEFINITIVE 50TH ANNIVERSARY ARCHIVE
Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)

Notes

67. Best Album Notes

THE COMPLETE CUBAN JAM SESSIONS
Judy Cantor-Navas, album notes writer (Various Artists)

THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO MALACO
Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)

PEDAL STEEL + FOUR CORNERS
Brendan Greaves, album notes writer (Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band)

PETE SEEGER: THE SMITHSONIAN FOLKWAYS COLLECTION)
Jeff Place, album notes writer (Pete Seeger)

STAX ’68: A MEMPHIS STORY
Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Historical

68. Best Historical Album

THE GIRL FROM CHICKASAW COUNTY – THE COMPLETE CAPITOL MASTERS
Andrew Batt & Kris Maher, compilation producers; Simon Gibson, mastering engineer (Bobbie Gentry)

THE GREAT COMEBACK: HOROWITZ AT CARNEGIE HALL
Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)

KANKYO ONGAKU: JAPANESE AMBIENT, ENVIRONMENTAL & NEW AGE MUSIC 1980-1990
Spencer Doran, Yosuke Kitazawa, Douglas Macgowan & Matt Sullivan, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

PETE SEEGER: THE SMITHSONIAN FOLKWAYS COLLECTION
Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)

WOODSTOCK: BACK TO THE GARDEN – THE DEFINITIVE 50TH ANNIVERSARY ARCHIVE
Brian Kehew, Steve Woolard & Andy Zax, compilation producers; Dave Schultz, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Production, Non-Classical

69. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
An Engineer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

ALL THESE THINGS
Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan & Rodney Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)

ELLA MAI
Chris “Shaggy” Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Ella Mai)

RUN HOME SLOW
Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, mastering engineer (The Teskey Brothers)

SCENERY
Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Emily King)

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

70. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

JACK ANTONOFF

• Arizona Baby (Kevin Abstract) (A)
• Lover (Taylor Swift) (A)
• Norman F***ing Rockwell! (Lana Del Rey) (A)
• Red Hearse (Red Hearse) (A)​

DAN AUERBACH

• The Angels In Heaven Done Signed My Name (Leo Bud Welch) (A)
• “Let’s Rock” (The Black Keys) (A)
• Mockingbird (The Gibson Brothers) (A)
• Myth Of A Man (Night Beats) (A)
• Southern Gentleman (Dee White) (A)
• Walk Through Fire (Yola) (A)

JOHN HILL

• Heat Of The Summer (Young The Giant) (T)
• Hundred (Khalid) (T)
• No Drug Like Me (Carly Rae Jepsen) (T)
• Outta My Head (Khalid With John Mayer) (T)
• Social Cues (Cage The Elephant) (A)
• Superposition (Young The Giant) (T)
• Too Much (Carly Rae Jepsen) (T)
• Vertigo (Khalid) (T)
• Zero (From “Ralph Breaks The Internet”) (Imagine Dragons) (T)

FINNEAS

• When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish) (A)

RICKY REED

• Almost Free (Fidlar) (A)
• Burning (Maggie Rogers) (T)
• Confidence (X Ambassadors Featuring K.Flay) (T)
• Juice (Lizzo) (T)
• Kingdom Of One (Maren Morris) (T)
• Power Is Power (SZA Featuring The Weekend & Travis Scott) (T)
• Tempo (Lizzo Featuring Missy Elliott) (T)
• Truth Hurts (Lizzo) (T)
• The Wrong Man (Ross Golan) (A)

71. Best Remixed Recording
A Remixer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.

I RISE (TRACY YOUNG’S PRIDE INTRO RADIO REMIX)
Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)

MOTHER’S DAUGHTER (WUKI REMIX)
Wuki, remixer (Miley Cyrus)

THE ONE (HIGH CONTRAST REMIX)
Lincoln Barrett, remixer (Jorja Smith)

SWIM (FORD. REMIX)
Luc Bradford, remixer (Mild Minds)

WORK IT (SOULWAX REMIX)
David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, remixers (Marie Davidson)

Production, Immersive Audio

72. Best Immersive Audio Album
For vocal or instrumental albums in any genre. Must be commercially released on DVD-Audio, DVD-Video, SACD, Blu-Ray, or burned download-only/streaming-only copies and must provide a new surround mix of four or more channels. Award to the surround mix engineer, surround producer (if any) and surround mastering engineer (if any).

CHAIN TRIPPING
Luke Argilla, immersive audio engineer; Jurgen Scharpf, immersive audio mastering engineer; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans & Rob Kieswetter, immersive audio producers (Yacht)

KVERNDOKK: SYMPHONIC DANCES
Jim Anderson, immersive audio engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Ulrike Schwarz, immersive audio producer (Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)

LUX
Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)

THE ORCHESTRAL ORGAN
Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio engineer; Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio mastering engineer; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, immersive audio producers (Jan Kraybill)

THE SAVIOR
Bob Clearmountain, immersive audio engineer; Bob Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Michael Marquart & Dave Way, immersive audio producers (A Bad Think)

Production, Classical

73. Best Engineered Album, Classical
An Engineer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

AEQUA – ANNA THORVALDSDÓTTIR
Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (International Contemporary Ensemble)

BRUCKNER: SYMPHONY NO. 9
Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

RACHMANINOFF – HERMITAGE PIANO TRIO
Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers; Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Hermitage Piano Trio)

RILEY: SUN RINGS
Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)

WOLFE: FIRE IN MY MOUTH
Bob Hanlon & Lawrence Rock, engineers; Ian Good & Lawrence Rock, mastering engineers (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)

74. Producer Of The Year, Classical
A Producer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

BLANTON ALSPAUGH

• Artifacts – The Music Of Michael McGlynn (Charles Bruffy & Kansas City Chorale)
• Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique; Fantaisie Sur La Tempête De Shakespeare (Andrew Davis & Toronto Symphony Orchestra)
• Copland: Billy The Kid; Grohg (Leonard Slatkin & Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
• Duruflé: Complete Choral Works (Robert Simpson & Houston Chamber Choir)
• Glass: Symphony No. 5 (Julian Wachner, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Trinity Youth Chorus, Downtown Voices & Novus NY)
• Sander: The Divine Liturgy Of St. John Chrysostom (Peter Jermihov & PaTRAM Institute Singers)
• Smith, K.: Canticle (Craig Hella Johnson & Cincinnati Vocal Arts Ensemble)
• Visions Take Flight (Mei-Ann Chen & ROCO)

JAMES GINSBURG

• Project W – Works By Diverse Women Composers (Mei-Ann Chen & Chicago Sinfonietta)
• Silenced Voices (Black Oak Ensemble)
• 20th Century Harpsichord Concertos (Jory Vinikour, Scott Speck & Chicago Philharmonic)
• Twentieth Century Oboe Sonatas (Alex Klein & Phillip Bush)
• Winged Creatures & Other Works For Flute, Clarinet, And Orchestra (Anthony McGill, Demarre McGill, Allen Tinkham & Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra)

MARINA A. LEDIN, VICTOR LEDIN

• Bates: Children Of Adam; Vaughan Williams: Dona Nobis Pacem (Steven Smith, Erin R. Freeman, Richmond Symphony & Chorus)
• The Orchestral Organ (Jan Kraybill)
• The Poetry Of Places (Nadia Shpachenko)
• Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio (Hermitage Piano Trio)

MORTEN LINDBERG

• Himmelborgen (Elisabeth Holte, Kåre Nordstoga & Uranienborg Vokalensemble)
• Kleiberg: Do You Believe In Heather? (Various Artists)
• Ljos (Fauna Vokalkvintett)
• LUX (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)
• Trachea (Tone Bianca Sparre Dahl & Schola Cantorum)
• Veneliti (Håkon Daniel Nystedt & Oslo Kammerkor)

DIRK SOBOTKA

• Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Classical

75. Best Orchestral Performance
Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.

BRUCKNER: SYMPHONY NO. 9
Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

COPLAND: BILLY THE KID; GROHG
Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

NORMAN: SUSTAIN
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

TRANSATLANTIC
Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

WEINBERG: SYMPHONIES NOS. 2 & 21
Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, conductor (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)

76. Best Opera Recording
Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists.

BENJAMIN: LESSONS IN LOVE & VIOLENCE
George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn, producer (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)

BERG: WOZZECK
Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)

CHARPENTIER: LES ARTS FLORISSANTS; LES PLAISIRS DE VERSAILLES
Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)

PICKER: FANTASTIC MR. FOX
Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)

WAGNER: LOHENGRIN
Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier & Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche, producer (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)

77. Best Choral Performance
Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.

BOYLE: VOYAGES
Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

DURUFLÉ: COMPLETE CHORAL WORKS
Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)

THE HOPE OF LOVING
Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)

SANDER: THE DIVINE LITURGY OF ST. JOHN CHRYSOSTOM
Peter Jermihov, conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)

SMITH, K.: THE ARC IN THE SKY
Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

78. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.

CERRONE: THE PIECES THAT FALL TO EARTH
Christopher Rountree & Wild Up

FREEDOM & FAITH
PUBLIQuartet

PERPETULUM
Third Coast Percussion

RACHMANINOFF – HERMITAGE PIANO TRIO
Hermitage Piano Trio

SHAW: ORANGE
Attacca Quartet

79. Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.

THE BERLIN RECITAL
Yuja Wang

HIGDON: HARP CONCERTO
Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

MARSALIS: VIOLIN CONCERTO; FIDDLE DANCE SUITE
Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

THE ORCHESTRAL ORGAN
Jan Kraybill

TORKE: SKY, CONCERTO FOR VIOLIN
Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

80. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with 51% or more playing time of new material.

THE EDGE OF SILENCE – WORKS FOR VOICE BY GYÖRGY KURTÁG
Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle)

HIMMELSMUSIK
Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L’Arpeggiata, ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)

SCHUMANN: LIEDERKREIS OP. 24, KERNER-LIEDER OP. 35
Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompanist

SONGPLAY
Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)

A TE, O CARA
Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)

81. Best Classical Compendium
Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 51% playing time of the album, if other than the artist.

AMERICAN ORIGINALS 1918
John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer

LESHNOFF: SYMPHONY NO. 4 ‘HEICHALOS’; GUITAR CONCERTO; STARBURST
Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

MELTZER: SONGS AND STRUCTURES
Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers

THE POETRY OF PLACES
Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers

SAARIAHO: TRUE FIRE; TRANS; CIEL D’HIVER
Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer

82. Best Contemporary Classical Composition
A Composer’s Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.

BERMEL: MIGRATION SERIES FOR JAZZ ENSEMBLE & ORCHESTRA
Derek Bermel, composer (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra)

HIGDON: HARP CONCERTO
Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

MARSALIS: VIOLIN CONCERTO IN D MAJOR
Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra)

NORMAN: SUSTAIN
Andrew Norman, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

SHAW: ORANGE
Caroline Shaw, composer (Attacca Quartet)

WOLFE: FIRE IN MY MOUTH
Julia Wolfe, composer (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)

Music Video/Film

83. Best Music Video
Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

WE’VE GOT TO TRY
The Chemical Brothers
Ellie Fry, video director; Ninian Doff, video producer

THIS LAND
Gary Clark Jr.
Savanah Leaf, video director; Jason Cole, Danielle Hinde & Alicia Martinez, video producers

CELLOPHANE
FKA twigs
Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer

OLD TOWN ROAD (OFFICIAL MOVIE)
Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers

GLAD HE’S GONE
Tove Lo
Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Nathan Schottenfels, video producer

84. Best Music Film
For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

HOMECOMING
Beyoncé
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer

REMEMBER MY NAME
David Crosby
A.J. Eaton, video director; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola & Greg Mariotti, video producers

BIRTH OF THE COOL
(Miles Davis)
Stanley Nelson, video director; Nicole London, video producer

SHANGRI-LA
(Various Artists)
Morgan Neville, video director; Emma Baiada, video producer

ANIMA
Thom Yorke
Paul Thomas Anderson, video director; Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman & Sara Murphy, video producers

