Yesterday, the world got a brief taste of the 2020 Grammy Award nominees ahead of schedule after the Recording Academy accidentally made some premature changes to the Grammy website. Still, that advance info was only a piece of the puzzle, a puzzle that has been completed today: This morning, the Recording Academy unveiled the complete list of nominees for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.
The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards are set to air on January 26, 2020 on CBS. In the meantime, find the full list of nominees below.
1. Record Of The Year
Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.
HEY, MA
Bon Iver
BJ Burton, Brad Cook, Chris Messina & Justin Vernon, producers; BJ Burton, Zach Hansen & Chris Messina, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer
BAD GUY
Billie Eilish
Finneas O’Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer
7 RINGS
Ariana Grande
Charles Anderson, Tommy Brown, Michael Foster &
Victoria Monet, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes,
Billy Hickey & Brendan Morawski, engineers/mixers;
Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
HARD PLACE
H.E.R.
Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, producer; Joseph Hurtado, Jaycen Joshua, Derek Keota & Miki Tsutsumi, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
TALK
Khalid
Disclosure & Denis Kosiak, producers; Ingmar Carlson, Jon Castelli, Josh Deguzman, John Kercy, Denis Kosiak, Guy Lawrence & Michael Romero, engineers/mixers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer
OLD TOWN ROAD
Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Andrew “VoxGod” Bolooki & YoungKio, producers; Andrew “VoxGod” Bolooki & Cinco, engineers/mixers; Eric Lagg, mastering engineer
TRUTH HURTS
Lizzo
Ricky Reed & Tele, producers; Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin & Ethan Shumaker, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
SUNFLOWER
Post Malone & Swae Lee
Louis Bell & Carter Lang, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers
2. Album Of The Year
Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s) credited with at least 33% playing time of the album, if other than Artist.
I,I
Bon Iver
Brad Cook, Chris Messina & Justin Vernon, producers; Zach Hansen & Chris Messina, engineers/mixers; BJ Burton, Brad Cook & Justin Vernon, songwriters; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer
NORMAN F*CKING ROCKWELL
Lana Del Rey
Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, producers; Jack Antonoff & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Billie Eilish
Finneas O’Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers/mixers; Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters; John Greenham, mastering engineer
THANK U, NEXT
Ariana Grande
Tommy Brown, Ilya, Max Martin & Victoria Monet, producers; Serban Ghenea & Brendan Morawski, engineers/mixers; Tommy Brown, Ariana Grande, Savan Kotecha, Max Martin, Victoria Monet, Tayla Parx & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
I USED TO KNOW HER
H.E.R.
David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R., Walter Jones & Jeff Robinson, producers; Miki Tsutsumi, engineer/mixer; Sam Ashworth, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris & H.E.R., songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
7
Lil Nas X
Montero Lamar Hill, songwriter; Eric Lagg, mastering engineer
CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE)
Lizzo
Ricky Reed, producer; Manny Marroquin & Ethan Shumaker, engineers/mixers; Eric Frederic & Melissa Jefferson, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
FATHER OF THE BRIDE
Vampire Weekend
Ezra Koenig & Ariel Rechtshaid, producers; John DeBold, Chris Kasych, Takemasa Kosaka, Ariel Rechtshaid & Hiroya Takayama, engineers/mixers; Ezra Koenig, songwriter; Emily Lazar, mastering engineer
3. Song Of The Year
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
ALWAYS REMEMBER US THIS WAY
Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
BAD GUY
Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
BRING MY FLOWERS NOW
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
HARD PLACE
Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
LOVER
Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL
Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
SOMEONE YOU LOVED
Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
TRUTH HURTS
Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
4. Best New Artist
An artist will be considered for Best New Artist if their eligibility year release/s achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.
BLACK PUMAS
BILLIE EILISH
LIL NAS X
LIZZO
MAGGIE ROGERS
ROSALÍA
TANK AND THE BANGAS
YOLA
Pop
5. Best Pop Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.
SPIRIT
Beyoncé
BAD GUY
Billie Eilish
7 RINGS
Ariana Grande
TRUTH HURTS
Lizzo
YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN
Taylor Swift
6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.
BOYFRIEND
Ariana Grande & Social House
SUCKER
Jonas Brothers
OLD TOWN ROAD
Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
SUNFLOWER
Post Malone & Swae Lee
SEÑORITA
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.
SÌ
Andrea Bocelli
LOVE (DELUXE EDITION)
Michael Bublé
LOOK NOW
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS
John Legend
WALLS
Barbra Streisand
8. Best Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal pop recordings.
THE LION KING: THE GIFT
Beyoncé
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Billie Eilish
THANK U, NEXT
Ariana Grande
NO.6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT
Ed Sheeran
LOVER
Taylor Swift
Dance/Electronic Music
9. Best Dance Recording
For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.
LINKED
Bonobo
Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer
GOT TO KEEP ON
The Chemical Brothers
The Chemical Brothers, producers; Steve Dub Jones & Tom Rowlands, mixers
PIECE OF YOUR HEART
Meduza Featuring Goodboys
Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, producers; Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, mixers
UNDERWATER
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer
MIDNIGHT HOUR
Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Boys Noize & Skrillex, producers; Skrillex, mixer
10. Best Dance/Electronic Album
For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.
LP5
Apparat
NO GEOGRAPHY
The Chemical Brothers
HI THIS IS FLUME (MIXTAPE)
Flume
SOLACE
RÜFÜS DU SOL
WEATHER
Tycho
Contemporary Instrumental Music
11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
For albums containing approximately 51% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.
ANCESTRAL RECALL
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
STAR PEOPLE NATION
Theo Croker
BEAT MUSIC! BEAT MUSIC! BEAT MUSIC!
Mark Guiliana
ELEVATE
Lettuce
METTAVOLUTION
Rodrigo y Gabriela
Rock
12. Best Rock Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.
PRETTY WASTE
Bones UK
THIS LAND
Gary Clark Jr.
HISTORY REPEATS
Brittany Howard
WOMAN
Karen O & Danger Mouse
TOO BAD
Rival Sons
13. Best Metal Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.
ASTOROLUS – THE GREAT OCTOPUS
Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi
HUMANICIDE
Death Angel
BOW DOWN
I Prevail
UNLEASHED
Killswitch Engage
7EMPEST
Tool
14. Best Rock Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
FEAR INOCULUM
Tool, songwriters (Tool)
GIVE YOURSELF A TRY
George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)
HARMONY HALL
Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
HISTORY REPEATS
Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
THIS LAND
Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
15. Best Rock Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.
AMO
Bring Me The Horizon
SOCIAL CUES
Cage The Elephant
IN THE END
The Cranberries
TRAUMA
I Prevail
FERAL ROOTS
Rival Sons
Alternative
16. Best Alternative Music Album
Vocal or Instrumental.
U.F.O.F.
Big Thief
ASSUME FORM
James Blake
I,I
Bon Iver
FATHER OF THE BRIDE
Vampire Weekend
ANIMA
Thom Yorke
R&B
17. Best R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.
LOVE AGAIN
Daniel Caesar & Brandy
COULD’VE BEEN
H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
EXACTLY HOW I FEEL
Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
ROLL SOME MO
Lucky Daye
COME HOME
Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
18. Best Traditional R&B Performance
For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.
TIME TODAY
BJ The Chicago Kid
STEADY LOVE
India.Arie
JEROME
Lizzo
REAL GAMES
Lucky Daye
BUILT FOR LOVE
PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
19. Best R&B Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
COULD’VE BEEN
Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)
LOOK AT ME NOW
Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
NO GUIDANCE
Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)
ROLL SOME MO
David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
SAY SO
PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
20. Best Urban Contemporary Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded contemporary vocal tracks derivative of R&B.
APOLLO XXI
Steve Lacy
CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE)
Lizzo
OVERLOAD
Georgia Anne Muldrow
SATURN
NAO
BEING HUMAN IN PUBLIC
Jessie Reyez
21. Best R&B Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.
1123
BJ The Chicago Kid
PAINTED
Lucky Daye
ELLA MAI
Ella Mai
PAUL
PJ Morton
VENTURA
Anderson .Paak
Rap
22. Best Rap Performance
For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.
MIDDLE CHILD
J. Cole
SUGE
DaBaby
DOWN BAD
Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
RACKS IN THE MIDDLE
Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
CLOUT
Offset Featuring Cardi B
23. Best Rap/Sung Performance
For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.
HIGHER
DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
DRIP TOO HARD
Lil Baby & Gunna
PANINI
Lil Nas X
BALLIN
Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
THE LONDON
Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott
24. Best Rap Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
BAD IDEA
Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
GOLD ROSES
Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
A LOT
Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
RACKS IN THE MIDDLE
Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
SUGE
DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)
25. Best Rap Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rap recordings.
REVENGE OF THE DREAMERS III
Dreamville
CHAMPIONSHIPS
Meek Mill
I AM > I WAS
21 Savage
IGOR
Tyler, The Creator
THE LOST BOY
YBN Cordae
Country
26. Best Country Solo Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.
ALL YOUR’N
Tyler Childers
GIRL GOIN’ NOWHERE
Ashley McBryde
RIDE ME BACK HOME
Willie Nelson
GOD’S COUNTRY
Blake Shelton
BRING MY FLOWERS NOW
Tanya Tucker
27. Best Country Duo/Group Performance
For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.
BRAND NEW MAN
Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs
I DON’T REMEMBER ME (BEFORE YOU)
Brothers Osborne
SPEECHLESS
Dan + Shay
THE DAUGHTERS
Little Big Town
COMMON
Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile
28. Best Country Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
BRING MY FLOWERS NOW
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
GIRL GOIN’ NOWHERE
Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
IT ALL COMES OUT IN THE WASH
Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
SOME OF IT
Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
SPEECHLESS
Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
29. Best Country Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.
DESPERATE MAN
Eric Church
STRONGER THAN THE TRUTH
Reba McEntire
INTERSTATE GOSPEL
Pistol Annies
CENTER POINT ROAD
Thomas Rhett
WHILE I’M LIVIN’
Tanya Tucker
New Age
30. Best New Age Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.
FAIRY DREAMS
David Arkenstone
HOMAGE TO KINDNESS
David Darling
WINGS
Peter Kater
VERVE
Sebastian Plano
DEVA
Deva Premal
Jazz
31. Best Improvised Jazz Solo
For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter’s name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.
ELSEWHERE
Melissa Aldana, soloist
SOZINHO
Randy Brecker, soloist
TOMORROW IS THE QUESTION
Julian Lage, soloist
THE WINDUP
Branford Marsalis, soloist
SIGHTSEEING
Christian McBride, soloist
32. Best Jazz Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.
THIRSTY GHOST
Sara Gazarek
LOVE & LIBERATION
Jazzmeia Horn
ALONE TOGETHER
Catherine Russell
12 LITTLE SPELLS
Esperanza Spalding
SCREENPLAY
The Tierney Sutton Band
33. Best Jazz Instrumental Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.
IN THE KEY OF THE UNIVERSE
Joey DeFrancesco
THE SECRET BETWEEN THE SHADOW AND THE SOUL
Branford Marsalis Quartet
CHRISTIAN MCBRIDE’S NEW JAWN
Christian McBride
FINDING GABRIEL
Brad Mehldau
COME WHAT MAY
Joshua Redman Quartet
34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.
TRIPLE HELIX
Anat Cohen Tentet
DANCER IN NOWHERE
Miho Hazama
HIDING OUT
Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra
THE OMNI-AMERICAN BOOK CLUB
Brian Lynch Big Band
ONE DAY WONDER
Terraza Big Band
35. Best Latin Jazz Album
For vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.
ANTIDOTE
Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
SORTE!: MUSIC BY JOHN FINBURY
Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca
UNA NOCHE CON RUBÉN BLADES
Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades
CARIB
David Sánchez
SONERO: THE MUSIC OF ISMAEL RIVERA
Miguel Zenón
Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music
36. Best Gospel Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.
LOVE THEORY
Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
TALKIN’ ‘BOUT JESUS
Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan
Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters
SEE THE LIGHT
Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr
SPEAK THE NAME
Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant
THIS IS A MOVE (LIVE)
Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters
37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.
ONLY JESUS
Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters
GOD ONLY KNOWS
for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET
Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters
GOD’S NOT DONE WITH YOU (SINGLE VERSION)
Tauren Wells
RESCUE STORY
Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
38. Best Gospel Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.
LONG LIVE LOVE
Kirk Franklin
GOSHEN
Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri -City Singers
TUNNEL VISION
Gene Moore
SETTLE HERE
William Murphy
SOMETHING’S HAPPENING! A CHRISTMAS ALBUM
CeCe Winans
39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.
I KNOW A GHOST
Crowder
BURN THE SHIPS
for KING & COUNTRY
HAVEN’T SEEN IT YET
Danny Gokey
THE ELEMENTS
TobyMac
HOLY ROAR
Chris Tomlin
40. Best Roots Gospel Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.
DEEPER ROOTS: WHERE THE BLUEGRASS GROWS
Steven Curtis Chapman
TESTIMONY
Gloria Gaynor
DEEPER OCEANS
Joseph Habedank
HIS NAME IS JESUS
Tim Menzies
GONNA SING, GONNA SHOUT
(Various Artists)
Jerry Salley, Producer
Latin
41. Best Latin Pop Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.
VIDA
Luis Fonsi
11:11
Maluma
MONTANER
Ricardo Montaner
#ELDISCO
Alejandro Sanz
FANTASIA
Sebastian Yatra
42. Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin rock, urban or alternative recordings.
X 100PRE
Bad Bunny
OASIS
J Balvin & Bad Bunny
INDESTRUCTIBLE
Flor De Toloache
ALMADURA
iLe
EL MAL QUERER
ROSALÍA
43. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.
CAMINANDO
Joss Favela
PERCEPCIÓN
Intocable
POCO A POCO
La Energia Norteña
20 ANIVERSARIO
Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
DE AYER PARA SIEMPRE
Mariachi Los Camperos
44. Best Tropical Latin Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.
OPUS
Marc Anthony
TIEMPO AL TIEMPO
Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
CANDELA
Vicente García
LITERAL
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
A JOURNEY THROUGH CUBAN MUSIC
Aymée Nuviola
American Roots Music
45. Best American Roots Performance
For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).
SAINT HONESTY
Sara Bareilles
FATHER MOUNTAIN
Calexico And Iron & Wine
I’M ON MY WAY
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
CALL MY NAME
I’m With Her
FARAWAY LOOK
Yola
46. Best American Roots Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
BLACK MYSELF
Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)
CALL MY NAME
Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)
CROSSING TO JERUSALEM
Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)
FARAWAY LOOK
Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter & Pat McLaughlin, songwriters (Yola)
I DON’T WANNA RIDE THE RAILS NO MORE
Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)
47. Best Americana Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.
YEARS TO BURN
Calexico And Iron & Wine
WHO ARE YOU NOW
Madison Cunningham
OKLAHOMA
Keb’ Mo’
TALES OF AMERICA
J.S. Ondara
WALK THROUGH FIRE
Yola
48. Best Bluegrass Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.
TALL FIDDLER
Michael Cleveland
LIVE IN PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
TOIL, TEARS & TROUBLE
The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
ROYAL TRAVELLER
Missy Raines
IF YOU CAN’T STAND THE HEAT
Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
49. Best Traditional Blues Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.
KINGFISH
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
TALL, DARK & HANDSOME
Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
SITTING ON TOP OF THE BLUES
Bobby Rush
BABY, PLEASE COME HOME
Jimmie Vaughan
SPECTACULAR CLASS
Jontavious Willis
50. Best Contemporary Blues Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.
THIS LAND
Gary Clark Jr.
VENOM & FAITH
Larkin Poe
BRIGHTER DAYS
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
SOMEBODY SAVE ME
Sugaray Rayford
KEEP ON
Southern Avenue
51. Best Folk Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.
MY FINEST WORK YET
Andrew Bird
REARRANGE MY HEART
Che Apalache
PATTY GRIFFIN
Patty Griffin
EVENING MACHINES
Gregory Alan Isakov
FRONT PORCH
Joy Williams
52. Best Regional Roots Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.
KALAWAI’ANUI
Amy Hānaiali’i
WHEN IT’S COLD – CREE ROUND DANCE SONGS
Northern Cree
GOOD TIME
Ranky Tanky
RECORDED LIVE AT THE 2019 NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FESTIVAL
Rebirth Brass Band
HAWAIIAN LULLABY
(Various Artists)
Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers
Reggae
53. Best Reggae Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new reggae recordings.
RAPTURE
Koffee
AS I AM
Julian Marley
THE FINAL BATTLE: SLY & ROBBIE VS. ROOTS RADICS
Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics
MASS MANIPULATION
Steel Pulse
MORE WORK TO BE DONE
Third World
World Music
54. Best World Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.
GECE
Altin Gün
WHAT HEAT
Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley
AFRICAN GIANT
Burna Boy
FANM D’AYITI
Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet
CELIA
Angelique Kidjo
Children’s
55. Best Children’s Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.
AGELESS SONGS FOR THE CHILD ARCHETYPE
Jon Samson
FLYING HIGH!
Caspar Babypants
I LOVE RAINY DAYS
Daniel Tashian
THE LOVE
Alphabet Rockers
WINTERLAND
The Okee Dokee Brothers
Spoken Word
56. Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
BEASTIE BOYS BOOK
(Various Artists)
Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers
BECOMING
Michelle Obama
I.V. CATATONIA: 20 YEARS AS A TWO-TIME CANCER SURVIVOR
Eric Alexandrakis
MR. KNOW-IT-ALL
John Waters
SEKOU ANDREWS & THE STRING THEORY
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
Comedy
57. Best Comedy Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.
QUALITY TIME
Jim Gaffigan
RELATABLE
Ellen DeGeneres
RIGHT NOW
Aziz Ansari
SON OF PATRICIA
Trevor Noah
STICKS & STONES
Dave Chappelle
Musical Theater
58. Best Musical Theater Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principle vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51% or more playing time of the album.
AIN’T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS
Saint Aubyn, Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope & Ephraim Sykes, principal soloists; Scott M. Riesett, producer (Original Broadway Cast)
HADESTOWN
Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah, Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit, principal soloists; Justin Levine, Baz Luhrmann, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, producers (Original Broadway Cast)
THE MUSIC OF HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD – IN FOUR CONTEMPORARY SUITES
Imogen Heap, producer; Imogen Heap, composer (Imogen Heap)
OKLAHOMA!
Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, Mary Testa & Patrick Vaill, principal soloists; Daniel Kluger & Dean Sharenow, producers (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2019 Broadway Cast)
Music for Visual Media
59. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Award to the artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).
THE LION KING: THE SONGS
(Various Artists)
QUENTIN TARANTINO’S ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD
(Various Artists)
ROCKETMAN
Taron Egerton
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE
(Various Artists)
A STAR IS BORN
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
60. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, video games or other visual media.
AVENGERS: ENDGAME
Alan Silvestri, composer
CHERNOBYL
Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
GAME OF THRONES: SEASON 8
Ramin Djawadi, composer
THE LION KING
Hans Zimmer, composer
MARY POPPINS RETURNS
Marc Shaiman, composer
61. Best Song Written For Visual Media
A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
THE BALLAD OF THE LONESOME COWBOY
Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton)
Track from: Toy Story 4
GIRL IN THE MOVIES
Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton)
Track from: Dumplin’
I’LL NEVER LOVE AGAIN (FILM VERSION)
Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
Track from: A Star Is Born
SPIRIT
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Track from: The Lion King
SUSPIRIUM
Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke)
Track from: Suspiria
Composing/Arranging
62. Best Instrumental Composition
A Composer’s Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.
BEGIN AGAIN
Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)
CRUCIBLE FOR CRISIS
Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)
LOVE, A BEAUTIFUL FORCE
Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE SYMPHONIC SUITE
John Williams, composer (John Williams)
WALKIN’ FUNNY
Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)
63. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
BLUE SKIES
Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)
HEDWIG’S THEME
John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)
LA NOVENA
Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)
LOVE, A BEAUTIFUL FORCE
Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
MOON RIVER
Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
64. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.
ALL NIGHT LONG
Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)
JOLENE
Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)
MARRY ME A LITTLE
Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo, arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)
OVER THE RAINBOW
Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)
12 LITTLE SPELLS (THORACIC SPINE)
Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)
Package
65. Best Recording Package
ANÓNIMAS & RESILIENTES
Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco & Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, art directors (Voces Del Bullerengue)
CHRIS CORNELL
Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)
HOLD THAT TIGER
Andrew Wong & Fongming Yang, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)
I,I
Aaron Anderson & Eric Timothy Carlson, art directors (Bon Iver)
INTELLEXUAL
Irwan Awalludin, art director (Intellexual)
66. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
ANIMA
Stanley Donwood & Tchocky, art directors (Thom Yorke)
GOLD IN BRASS AGE
Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow & David Gray, art directors (David Gray)
1963: NEW DIRECTIONS
Josh Cheuse, art director (John Coltrane)
THE RADIO RECORDINGS 1939-1945
Marek Polewski, art director (Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker)
WOODSTOCK: BACK TO THE GARDEN – THE DEFINITIVE 50TH ANNIVERSARY ARCHIVE
Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)
Notes
67. Best Album Notes
THE COMPLETE CUBAN JAM SESSIONS
Judy Cantor-Navas, album notes writer (Various Artists)
THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO MALACO
Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)
PEDAL STEEL + FOUR CORNERS
Brendan Greaves, album notes writer (Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band)
PETE SEEGER: THE SMITHSONIAN FOLKWAYS COLLECTION)
Jeff Place, album notes writer (Pete Seeger)
STAX ’68: A MEMPHIS STORY
Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Historical
68. Best Historical Album
THE GIRL FROM CHICKASAW COUNTY – THE COMPLETE CAPITOL MASTERS
Andrew Batt & Kris Maher, compilation producers; Simon Gibson, mastering engineer (Bobbie Gentry)
THE GREAT COMEBACK: HOROWITZ AT CARNEGIE HALL
Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)
KANKYO ONGAKU: JAPANESE AMBIENT, ENVIRONMENTAL & NEW AGE MUSIC 1980-1990
Spencer Doran, Yosuke Kitazawa, Douglas Macgowan & Matt Sullivan, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
PETE SEEGER: THE SMITHSONIAN FOLKWAYS COLLECTION
Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)
WOODSTOCK: BACK TO THE GARDEN – THE DEFINITIVE 50TH ANNIVERSARY ARCHIVE
Brian Kehew, Steve Woolard & Andy Zax, compilation producers; Dave Schultz, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
Production, Non-Classical
69. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
An Engineer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)
ALL THESE THINGS
Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan & Rodney Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)
ELLA MAI
Chris “Shaggy” Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Ella Mai)
RUN HOME SLOW
Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, mastering engineer (The Teskey Brothers)
SCENERY
Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Emily King)
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)
70. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)
JACK ANTONOFF
• Arizona Baby (Kevin Abstract) (A)
• Lover (Taylor Swift) (A)
• Norman F***ing Rockwell! (Lana Del Rey) (A)
• Red Hearse (Red Hearse) (A)
DAN AUERBACH
• The Angels In Heaven Done Signed My Name (Leo Bud Welch) (A)
• “Let’s Rock” (The Black Keys) (A)
• Mockingbird (The Gibson Brothers) (A)
• Myth Of A Man (Night Beats) (A)
• Southern Gentleman (Dee White) (A)
• Walk Through Fire (Yola) (A)
JOHN HILL
• Heat Of The Summer (Young The Giant) (T)
• Hundred (Khalid) (T)
• No Drug Like Me (Carly Rae Jepsen) (T)
• Outta My Head (Khalid With John Mayer) (T)
• Social Cues (Cage The Elephant) (A)
• Superposition (Young The Giant) (T)
• Too Much (Carly Rae Jepsen) (T)
• Vertigo (Khalid) (T)
• Zero (From “Ralph Breaks The Internet”) (Imagine Dragons) (T)
FINNEAS
• When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish) (A)
RICKY REED
• Almost Free (Fidlar) (A)
• Burning (Maggie Rogers) (T)
• Confidence (X Ambassadors Featuring K.Flay) (T)
• Juice (Lizzo) (T)
• Kingdom Of One (Maren Morris) (T)
• Power Is Power (SZA Featuring The Weekend & Travis Scott) (T)
• Tempo (Lizzo Featuring Missy Elliott) (T)
• Truth Hurts (Lizzo) (T)
• The Wrong Man (Ross Golan) (A)
71. Best Remixed Recording
A Remixer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.
I RISE (TRACY YOUNG’S PRIDE INTRO RADIO REMIX)
Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)
MOTHER’S DAUGHTER (WUKI REMIX)
Wuki, remixer (Miley Cyrus)
THE ONE (HIGH CONTRAST REMIX)
Lincoln Barrett, remixer (Jorja Smith)
SWIM (FORD. REMIX)
Luc Bradford, remixer (Mild Minds)
WORK IT (SOULWAX REMIX)
David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, remixers (Marie Davidson)
Production, Immersive Audio
72. Best Immersive Audio Album
For vocal or instrumental albums in any genre. Must be commercially released on DVD-Audio, DVD-Video, SACD, Blu-Ray, or burned download-only/streaming-only copies and must provide a new surround mix of four or more channels. Award to the surround mix engineer, surround producer (if any) and surround mastering engineer (if any).
CHAIN TRIPPING
Luke Argilla, immersive audio engineer; Jurgen Scharpf, immersive audio mastering engineer; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans & Rob Kieswetter, immersive audio producers (Yacht)
KVERNDOKK: SYMPHONIC DANCES
Jim Anderson, immersive audio engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Ulrike Schwarz, immersive audio producer (Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)
LUX
Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)
THE ORCHESTRAL ORGAN
Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio engineer; Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio mastering engineer; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, immersive audio producers (Jan Kraybill)
THE SAVIOR
Bob Clearmountain, immersive audio engineer; Bob Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Michael Marquart & Dave Way, immersive audio producers (A Bad Think)
Production, Classical
73. Best Engineered Album, Classical
An Engineer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)
AEQUA – ANNA THORVALDSDÓTTIR
Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (International Contemporary Ensemble)
BRUCKNER: SYMPHONY NO. 9
Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
RACHMANINOFF – HERMITAGE PIANO TRIO
Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers; Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Hermitage Piano Trio)
RILEY: SUN RINGS
Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)
WOLFE: FIRE IN MY MOUTH
Bob Hanlon & Lawrence Rock, engineers; Ian Good & Lawrence Rock, mastering engineers (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)
74. Producer Of The Year, Classical
A Producer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)
BLANTON ALSPAUGH
• Artifacts – The Music Of Michael McGlynn (Charles Bruffy & Kansas City Chorale)
• Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique; Fantaisie Sur La Tempête De Shakespeare (Andrew Davis & Toronto Symphony Orchestra)
• Copland: Billy The Kid; Grohg (Leonard Slatkin & Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
• Duruflé: Complete Choral Works (Robert Simpson & Houston Chamber Choir)
• Glass: Symphony No. 5 (Julian Wachner, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Trinity Youth Chorus, Downtown Voices & Novus NY)
• Sander: The Divine Liturgy Of St. John Chrysostom (Peter Jermihov & PaTRAM Institute Singers)
• Smith, K.: Canticle (Craig Hella Johnson & Cincinnati Vocal Arts Ensemble)
• Visions Take Flight (Mei-Ann Chen & ROCO)
JAMES GINSBURG
• Project W – Works By Diverse Women Composers (Mei-Ann Chen & Chicago Sinfonietta)
• Silenced Voices (Black Oak Ensemble)
• 20th Century Harpsichord Concertos (Jory Vinikour, Scott Speck & Chicago Philharmonic)
• Twentieth Century Oboe Sonatas (Alex Klein & Phillip Bush)
• Winged Creatures & Other Works For Flute, Clarinet, And Orchestra (Anthony McGill, Demarre McGill, Allen Tinkham & Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra)
MARINA A. LEDIN, VICTOR LEDIN
• Bates: Children Of Adam; Vaughan Williams: Dona Nobis Pacem (Steven Smith, Erin R. Freeman, Richmond Symphony & Chorus)
• The Orchestral Organ (Jan Kraybill)
• The Poetry Of Places (Nadia Shpachenko)
• Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio (Hermitage Piano Trio)
MORTEN LINDBERG
• Himmelborgen (Elisabeth Holte, Kåre Nordstoga & Uranienborg Vokalensemble)
• Kleiberg: Do You Believe In Heather? (Various Artists)
• Ljos (Fauna Vokalkvintett)
• LUX (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)
• Trachea (Tone Bianca Sparre Dahl & Schola Cantorum)
• Veneliti (Håkon Daniel Nystedt & Oslo Kammerkor)
DIRK SOBOTKA
• Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Classical
75. Best Orchestral Performance
Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.
BRUCKNER: SYMPHONY NO. 9
Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
COPLAND: BILLY THE KID; GROHG
Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
NORMAN: SUSTAIN
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
TRANSATLANTIC
Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
WEINBERG: SYMPHONIES NOS. 2 & 21
Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, conductor (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)
76. Best Opera Recording
Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists.
BENJAMIN: LESSONS IN LOVE & VIOLENCE
George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn, producer (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)
BERG: WOZZECK
Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)
CHARPENTIER: LES ARTS FLORISSANTS; LES PLAISIRS DE VERSAILLES
Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)
PICKER: FANTASTIC MR. FOX
Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)
WAGNER: LOHENGRIN
Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier & Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche, producer (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)
77. Best Choral Performance
Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.
BOYLE: VOYAGES
Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
DURUFLÉ: COMPLETE CHORAL WORKS
Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)
THE HOPE OF LOVING
Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)
SANDER: THE DIVINE LITURGY OF ST. JOHN CHRYSOSTOM
Peter Jermihov, conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)
SMITH, K.: THE ARC IN THE SKY
Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
78. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.
CERRONE: THE PIECES THAT FALL TO EARTH
Christopher Rountree & Wild Up
FREEDOM & FAITH
PUBLIQuartet
PERPETULUM
Third Coast Percussion
RACHMANINOFF – HERMITAGE PIANO TRIO
Hermitage Piano Trio
SHAW: ORANGE
Attacca Quartet
79. Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.
THE BERLIN RECITAL
Yuja Wang
HIGDON: HARP CONCERTO
Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
MARSALIS: VIOLIN CONCERTO; FIDDLE DANCE SUITE
Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
THE ORCHESTRAL ORGAN
Jan Kraybill
TORKE: SKY, CONCERTO FOR VIOLIN
Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)
80. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with 51% or more playing time of new material.
THE EDGE OF SILENCE – WORKS FOR VOICE BY GYÖRGY KURTÁG
Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle)
HIMMELSMUSIK
Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L’Arpeggiata, ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)
SCHUMANN: LIEDERKREIS OP. 24, KERNER-LIEDER OP. 35
Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompanist
SONGPLAY
Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)
A TE, O CARA
Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)
81. Best Classical Compendium
Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 51% playing time of the album, if other than the artist.
AMERICAN ORIGINALS 1918
John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer
LESHNOFF: SYMPHONY NO. 4 ‘HEICHALOS’; GUITAR CONCERTO; STARBURST
Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
MELTZER: SONGS AND STRUCTURES
Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers
THE POETRY OF PLACES
Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers
SAARIAHO: TRUE FIRE; TRANS; CIEL D’HIVER
Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer
82. Best Contemporary Classical Composition
A Composer’s Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.
BERMEL: MIGRATION SERIES FOR JAZZ ENSEMBLE & ORCHESTRA
Derek Bermel, composer (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra)
HIGDON: HARP CONCERTO
Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
MARSALIS: VIOLIN CONCERTO IN D MAJOR
Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra)
NORMAN: SUSTAIN
Andrew Norman, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
SHAW: ORANGE
Caroline Shaw, composer (Attacca Quartet)
WOLFE: FIRE IN MY MOUTH
Julia Wolfe, composer (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)
Music Video/Film
83. Best Music Video
Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.
WE’VE GOT TO TRY
The Chemical Brothers
Ellie Fry, video director; Ninian Doff, video producer
THIS LAND
Gary Clark Jr.
Savanah Leaf, video director; Jason Cole, Danielle Hinde & Alicia Martinez, video producers
CELLOPHANE
FKA twigs
Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer
OLD TOWN ROAD (OFFICIAL MOVIE)
Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers
GLAD HE’S GONE
Tove Lo
Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Nathan Schottenfels, video producer
84. Best Music Film
For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.
HOMECOMING
Beyoncé
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer
REMEMBER MY NAME
David Crosby
A.J. Eaton, video director; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola & Greg Mariotti, video producers
BIRTH OF THE COOL
(Miles Davis)
Stanley Nelson, video director; Nicole London, video producer
SHANGRI-LA
(Various Artists)
Morgan Neville, video director; Emma Baiada, video producer
ANIMA
Thom Yorke
Paul Thomas Anderson, video director; Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman & Sara Murphy, video producers
