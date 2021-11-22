Khalid Reveals The Release Date For His New Album, ‘Scenic Drive’

It has been well over two years since the last full-length solo release from El Paso, Texas singer Khalid Robinson, who last dropped an album, Free Spirit, in April of 2019. Understandably, the former teen star’s fans have been anxious for any new information on his forthcoming third album — information that he’s been reluctant to supply. Despite previously calling finishing the album “overwhelming” and saying he was losing passion for it, today, he finally shared all the information his fans could want on a new project, including the project’s title, tracklist, and most importantly, its release date.

The new project will be titled Scenic Drive and it will drop on December 3. Consisting of nine all-new tracks, the album will feature guest appearances from Alicia Keys (with whom Khalid previously collaborated on “So Done” from her 2020 album ALICIA), 6lack and Lucky Daye (on the song “Retrograde”), LA-based singer Quin (who has collaborated with and dates 6lack), Dreamville rapper JID, blooming R&B singer Kiana Lede, OVO dance-pop duo Majid Jordan, and rapper/singer combo Ari Lennox and Smino (on the album’s title track).

“Been waiting for this one and I can’t wait for you guys to hear it,” he wrote in a tweet announcing the new project. While his tweet didn’t cover whether this would be the same project as the previously announced Everything Is Changing, I’m sure fans are more than happy just to be getting a new project at all, whether it’s been renamed or this is just a side project to hold them over. Naturally, the announcement caused quite the stir on Twitter as fans marked their calendars, set their alarm clocks, and prepared to take this long-awaited Scenic Drive.